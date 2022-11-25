Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field is all about the quarterbacks. Both starting quarterbacks are injured and any number of different-style games could result depending on who's calling plays. To start with, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers added injured ribs to the broken thumb on his throwing hand that he's been playing with since the New York Jets game in mid-October. Rodgers, who has a 25-5 record against the Bears since 2008, left the Eagles...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO