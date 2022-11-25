Briggs' pick: With all the pressure on, Buckeyes will settle score against Michigan

We’ll keep this short and sweet, because we’ve been talking about this game for the past year, and you’ve already heard 117 predictions about how it will go.

But because you didn’t ask, here’s forecast number 118 for Ohio State-Michigan Part 118.

I’m going Buckeyes.

Why? Because it’s hard to imagine them not winning (penetrating analysis, I know!).

We can break this down a million different ways and ponder all the big questions. Can Michigan throw the ball? Can Ohio State run it? Heck, can the Wolverines, with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards on the fritz? Will they have at least one of their top rushers? How ‘bout the Buckeyes’ questionable stars?

All that stuff is important.

But, in the end, think about what’s at stake for Ohio State.

And I’m not just talking about a shot at the Big Ten and the national championship, same as is on the line for Michigan. I’m talking about its enduring place as the benchmark in the Big Ten and, for that matter, coach Ryan Day’s enduring role as a popular figure in Columbus. (No, Day would not be on the hot seat. He’s 45-4! But losing two straight to Michigan is not advised.)

Add in that Ohio State will have both the talent advantage and one of the most raucous crowds in Ohio Stadium’s 100-year history at its back, and it’s all on the table for the Buckeyes.

Nothing will shock me Saturday — Michigan has a hell of a thing going — but here’s guessing an OSU team that all year has heard about how it wasn’t tough enough to beat the Wolverines last season will meet the challenge.

■ Pick : Ohio State 37, Michigan 27