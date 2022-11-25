Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall to Iowa 73-59 In First Loss of Season
Oregon State had their biggest challenge of season Friday night, when the ninth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. The Beavers were unable to challenge the Hawkeyes, with Iowa winning 73-59, handing Oregon State their first loss of the season and dropping them to 4-1 overall.
buildingthedam.com
Beavers overcome long odds to beat Ducks, 38-34
HOLY SMOKESS!! What a win!! The Beavers stormed all the way back from a 31-10 deficit to beat the Ducks in Reser Stadium. Despite three brutal turnovers, an injury to Damien Martinez, awful referee decisions, a pregame power outtage and completing just six passes Oregon State leaned on a deep running back room to earn the victory on Saturday.
buildingthedam.com
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon
The biggest game of the year is here. The Beavers get the Ducks at home in a primetime game on ABC. Both teams are battling injuries late in the season, but it’ll be strength against strength as Bo Nix tests this skilled Oregon State secondary. Here’s the details on...
Comments / 0