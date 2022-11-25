ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon

Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State

The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they're not overmatched against a big-name program. The Pilots gave No. 1 North Carolina a scare on Thanksgiving before falling 89-81. On Friday, they surprised Big East powerhouse Villanova, 83-71. They'll get...
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
