On Sunday morning, we put out our first initial list of potential candidates to take over as the next offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks. There were 7 prospects on the list, two of which were already in-house in Eugene looking for a promotion. I’ve been able to do a lot of research since then, and expand the list. Through talking with someone close to the situation, it’s become clear that the Ducks are trying to move quickly on this hire. With the transfer portal opening in a matter of days, and the early signing period for recruits coming not long after...

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 MINUTES AGO