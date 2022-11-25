ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tribune-Review

After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Recap: Red zone issues plague Titans in loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will try to score redemption against the team that knocked them out of last season's AFC playoffs. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a rematch of last season's 19-16 Bengals win in the AFC Divisional Round that eliminated the No. 1 seeded Titans from Super Bowl contention. Both teams are again jockeying for playoff seeding; if the season ended today the Titans would be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Cincinnati's Loss could be a Kentucky Football Recruiting Gain

The twists and turns of the coaching carousel come with far-reaching consequences. Most around the college football world expected Wisconsin to simply promote Jim Leonhard after the defensive coordinator’s interim head coaching stint. Instead, they swung for the fences and snagged Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Good hire, bad hire,...
CINCINNATI, OH

