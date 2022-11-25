Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Rally skunk? Fans surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game
Fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.
After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention
In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Recap: Red zone issues plague Titans in loss to Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans will try to score redemption against the team that knocked them out of last season's AFC playoffs. The Titans (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) in a rematch of last season's 19-16 Bengals win in the AFC Divisional Round that eliminated the No. 1 seeded Titans from Super Bowl contention. Both teams are again jockeying for playoff seeding; if the season ended today the Titans would be...
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow explains why Steelers are going to be tough for years to come
Most of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ season moving forward will be all about figuring out who Kenny Pickett really is. With the Steelers expected to pick in the Top 15 of next year’s NFL Draft, they could be in the range of picking one of the many talented quarterbacks slated to be available.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mother-daughter duo, former Chiefs cheerleaders, to perform at Arrowhead halftime
Cindy Rose cheered for the Chiefs at the very first Super Bowl. “I loved it,” she said. “Being in front of the crowd, doing all these kinds of jumps when there would be a touchdown – the fans.”
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
UC is facing plenty of turnover in the wake of Luke Fickell accepting the Wisconsin job.
Cincinnati's Loss could be a Kentucky Football Recruiting Gain
The twists and turns of the coaching carousel come with far-reaching consequences. Most around the college football world expected Wisconsin to simply promote Jim Leonhard after the defensive coordinator’s interim head coaching stint. Instead, they swung for the fences and snagged Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Good hire, bad hire,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Reds sign northern Kentucky native Luke Maile to one-year deal
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have signed a new catcher from the team and he's not coming from far away. The Reds announced Monday they signed Luke Maile to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Maile went to Covington Catholic High School and played in college at the...
Comments / 5