LOS ANGELES – The USC women's volleyball team (21-10) was awarded one of 32 at-large berths into the 2022 NCAA tournament on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Women of Troy will hold the sixth seed in the Texas quarter of the bracket and will face Big South champion High Point (23-9) in a first-round match at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 2, at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO