China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27

 3 days ago
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022--

China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Wang Shi, Founder of Vanke Group, Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and Founder of C Team, only a few nongovernmental Chinese individuals, including himself, representing about 100 Chinese companies attended COP15 in Copenhagen back in 2009, while this year, together with numbers of partners from different sectors, approximately one million Chinese enterprises and institutions have been involved in COP 27.

“Not only is this a 10,000-fold increase in the figure, but also it fully reflects that China’s green development strategy is widely embraced by the whole society, and that China is gaining momentum and influence to address climate change,” said Wang.

Xie Xiaohui, Executive Vice Secretary-General of Vanke Foundation, said that, “As one of the co-organizers of the China Pavilion at COP27, Vanke Foundation funded C Team to hold a series of side events on Enterprise Day and presented a collection of corporate climate action cases in China to demonstrate how companies use technology and other means to meet the carbon neutrality challenges, how to incorporate climate goals into corporate strategies, how to achieve financial transition and financial innovation, how to disclose environmental information, and the progress of digital carbon neutrality and consumer carbon emission reduction.”

Vanke Foundation also hosted two side events at the China Pavilion on Community Day, to show the achievements of Dameisha Community, one of the first-batch of net-zero carbon communities in Shenzhen, and discuss the development of net-zero carbon communities and waste management.

“Following the value chain of research-pilot-empowerment-advocacy, Vanke Foundation is sponsoring and supporting hundreds of charitable organizations across the country, as well as community residents, professionals and institutions, volunteers, etc. in an effort to promote sustainable development in multiple dimensions such as policy, legislation, market, and international platforms,” said Xie Xiaohui.

At the COP27, Vanke Foundation, one of the staunch promoters that call for all parties to actively deal with climate change issues, used vivid cases to create a group image of all sectors of the Chinese society responding to the national dual-carbon strategy and supporting green development, and demonstrated to the world China’s actions and determination to actively address climate change.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/

CONTACT: Phoebe Liu

deepdive@encyclomedia.cn

KEYWORD: EUROPE CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT CLIMATE CHANGE

SOURCE: Vanke Foundation

PUB: 11/25/2022 09:44 AM/DISC: 11/25/2022 09:44 AM

Comments / 0

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

