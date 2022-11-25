ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj4nY_0jNOvLRt00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it’s a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey.

Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle.

That’s the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4).

“They’ve got playmakers at the receiver position, they’ve got playmakers at the tight end position. They’ve got playmakers in the running back position,” coach Dennis Allen said. “That makes it challenging in terms of, ‘Who are you trying to take away?’ ... It makes it tough.”

The 49ers struck that perfect balance in last week’s win over Arizona with Aiyuk and Kittle each catching two TD passes, McCaffrey gaining 106 yards from scrimmage, Samuel scoring on a 39-yard TD run and Mitchell wearing down the Cardinals on the ground in the second half.

Shanahan knows that won’t happen every week but was pleased to see it work out that way against Arizona.

“It was like everybody got a B-plus, A-minus because everyone did really good, but if someone ever does great then there’s not enough for anyone else. It’s going to take away from someone,” Shanahan said. “Just to watch everyone contribute — all the receivers, the tight end, the running backs — it was just kind of cool how it worked out.”

SECOND-HALF D

The Niners haven’t allowed a point in the second half of the last three games, marking the second time in the past 30 seasons they have done that in three straight games. They also did it on the way to the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. San Francisco has allowed just 242 yards after halftime in those games for an average of only 3.1 yards per play.

“Three second-half shutouts in a row is winning football, and if we can keep that up, then with our offense we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” defensive end Nick Bosa said.

HEALTH MATTERS

The Saints were without more than a half-dozen prominent players during last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams who have tried to return to practice this week on at least a limited basis.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive ends Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), left tackle James Hurst (concussion), left guard Andrus Peat (triceps), and running back Mark Ingram (knee) all practiced on a limited basis, raising the prospect that New Orleans could get at least some of them back by Sunday.

The Saints also designated defensive back Bradley Roby to return from injured reserve, and he was at practice as well.

Those players “are obviously the guys that we were counting on this season,” Allen said. “Any time you can get them back out in practice for whatever amount you’re able to get them back out there brings a lift to the team.”

SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson began his NFL career as an undrafted receiver out of Oregon.

Last year, New Orleans decided to turn him into a tight end. This season, he leads the club in receiving touchdowns with five. His 31 catches for 349 yards ranks third in both categories.

“He’s such a friendly target, just the way he moves and how smooth of a route runner he is, it makes it easy from the quarterback to read exactly what he’s doing,” quarterback Andy Dalton said of Johnson. “He’s really stepped up and he’s really found a good groove, and is playing with a ton of confidence right now.”

COMING HOME

The Niners returned home after being on the road for a week practicing in Colorado before playing in Mexico City to acclimate to the high altitude. The 49ers have practiced on the road between East Coast games in the past but struggled in their first game back home, including a 44-23 loss to Kansas City last month.

San Francisco is 1-4 under Shanahan in its first game back after practicing on the road. But this one could be even more challenging on a short week with Thanksgiving thrown into the mix, as many players have friends and family visit for the holiday.

“I have to remind some of these young guys that it’s their (relatives’) vacation,” Shanahan said. “This is your job, so don’t feel guilty when you don’t hang out with your uncle late at night. You can hang out with him on Sunday night. He’s just chilling, doesn’t have stuff to do, but you don’t come to his job and yell at him to come home early and hang out with you, so sometimes you have to explain that stuff to young guys.”

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn’t seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn’t want anyone blaming him for Baltimore’s 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because “games like this should not come down to” Tucker. The fan added “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Jackson snapped back using profane and inflammatory language, saying the fan “never smelt a football field” before later deleting his response. “I don’t like losing,” Jackson said after the game. “Nobody likes losing, but it is what it is.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints

The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWL

Saints get manhandled by 49ers defense in 13-0 shutout

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints' offense has been a problem all season, and the black and gold couldn't cash in on numerous red zone opportunities against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which culminated in an ugly 13-0 loss. It's the first time the Saints (4-8) have been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
InsideHook

The Top Week 12 NFL Storylines: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor

With the final whistle sounded on the 12th evening of Monday Night Football, the NFL’s regular season has just six weeks left to go before the postseason kicks off. While we can’t get to everything — like Odell Beckham’s latest off-field incident — here are four of the top Week 12 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a clip of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders and his very big hat.)
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday’s game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being restrained and led away by what appears to be two Oregon staff members. “We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information,” the Oregon athletic department said in a statement. Oregon State came back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the rival Ducks 38-34. The loss cost Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years

The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
The Associated Press

49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game. San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara and ended the NFL’s longest active scoring streak at 332 games and nearly 21 years, beating the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. “This one was was really special because the way we had to get it,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “It’s not like they were just behind the 50-yard line all game. They were right there sniffing the goal line multiple times. Time kind of slows down in those moments where you’re looking teammates in the eyes and saying ‘We have to pull this off.’ These are the ones you remember forever.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy