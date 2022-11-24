ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Quick Hits: Luke Fickell Takes Over Wisconsin Football

MADISON, Wis. – Keeping it all business with a black suit, a cardinal red tie, a red and black pocket square, and a red motion W pin, Luke Fickell stood at the lectern and spoke for eight minutes about his passion and vision for Wisconsin football. Game on, Badger...
Nikko Taylor visits Kansas, ready for NJCAA playoffs

Nikko Taylor is starting his official visits with two schools who are considered home. Taylor, a defensive end from Hutchinson Community College, moved to Kansas City going into his junior year. He attended Blue Valley North before signing with Hutch. He moved from California where he grew up in San...
KANSAS CITY, KS

