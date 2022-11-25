ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.

Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WHSV

Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:. VA-24E is closed after a crash near the vicinity of Island Creek Rd; Rt. 808E/W (Bedford Co.). Bland Co. UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the road. A bridge/tunnel...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

S. Carolina's US House maps under scrutiny because of race

A trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years. The trial also marks the first time the South Carolina maps have been legally scrutinized since the U.S. Supreme Court removed part of a 1965 law that required the state to get federal approval to protect against discriminatory redistricting proposals. A panel of three federal judges will hear closing arguments in the case in Charleston. A ruling is expected later. The Republican-dominated General Assembly redrew the maps early this year based on the 2020 U.S. census, and they were used in this month’s midterm elections.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WOWK 13 News

2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia

(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added. West Virginia Boone County Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas ParadeDate: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.Location: […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old. Under Tennessee law, her name remained on the Nov. 8 ballot in House District 86. She won, creating a vacancy in the seat. Cooper was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 1996. She was honored earlier this year as the oldest serving lawmaker in Tennessee recorded history and among the oldest lawmakers across the United States.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

12 Kentucky counites chosen for post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Twelve counties have been randomly chosen to undergo audits following the 2022 general election, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Post-election audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties, Cameron said Monday in a statement. The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will determine if any irregularities took place during the election. Lawmakers decided during the 2022 legislative session to expand the attorney general’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than 5% of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties. After the audits are completed, findings will be presented to a grand jury and the chief circuit judge of each county.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

