Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Explore 8 unique holiday villages at Houston's City Lights
Downtown Houston has just undergone a transformation, and the enchantment is so real. The extravaganza that is City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic gets lit via eight themed villages — each with its own unique delights — from November 18, 2022, through January 2, 2023.Open to the public and mostly free, the villages usher in everything from ice for skating to lights for gazing, and festive activities to make your whole family's season bright. Whether you’re enjoying a night out with friends or an evening of fam-friendly fun, here are eight must-have, magical experiences in the City Lights villages.See the treesThe...
Wander into wonder with magical new experience at Sugar Land Town Square
Ready to be wowed? Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept, is officially open to the public and ready to welcome you and your family this holiday season.Like stepping into a video game, Department of Wonder stages a mixed-reality quest where guests are given a special lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles. The 10,000-square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive, fantastical experience.Department of Wonder was created by an acclaimed team of storytellers, technologists, designers, and producers with decades of collective experience. The distinguished team...
Beloved Houston local art showcase decks the walls for 25th anniversary with can't-miss events
Local shoppers on the hunt for that perfect gift or art loves looking to expand their collections want to be at the annual Art on the Avenue event at Winter Street Studios in the Heights on December 3. The noted auction features more than 500 works of art by more than 250 local artists. Celebrating its 25th year, the event celebrates the creative process and encourages collecting works created here in the Houston area. Fittingly for the nation's most charitable city, Art on the Avenue is also an important fundraiser for Avenue, a Houston nonprofit dedicated to developing affordable homes.Among...
'Burn you twice' hot chicken chain spices up Houston with fifth fiery location
A rapidly growing chicken tender restaurant will soon arrive in Spring. Urban Bird Hot Chicken will open its fifth Houston-area store next year in January.Located in the former B.Good space at 2162 Spring Stuebner Rd., Urban Bird will be part of The Market, a Kroger-anchored shopping center within the the larger City Place mixed-use development. Other nearby tenants include Torchy’s Tacos, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Beard Papa’s, the Japan-based cream puff bakery.First opened in 2020, Urban Bird is a chicken tenders concept with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The six options range from "country" up to...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain opens fourth Houston-area location in Katy with drive-thru, murals, and wicked treats
A cult favorite doughnut chain continues to cast its spell on Houston. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its new Katy shop early Monday, November 28.Located in a former dry cleaner at 1301 N Fry Road, the new Voodoo features hand-painted murals, a see-through production kitchen, and the shop’s signature spinning display cases, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
This week, millions across America will gather with friends and family to feast and give thanks. Here in Houston, that means starting the day with the popular annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade downtown, which stars 50 Cent, Bun B, and the esteemed Dr. Peter Hotez. After Turkey Day, your weekend includes World Cup watch parties, art shows, plays ad performances, an appearance by Baby Shark (really), a cruelly intentioned '90s musical, and a visit by an internationally renowned food writer, journalist, and TV cook.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving: Here are your best bets for the long weekend. Thursday,...
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts the 'life-saving' Italian liqueur that's perfect for the holidays
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he shares his love for amaro. Take it away, Chris.----All right, team! Listen up! This week, I’m going to give you some very important holiday information to help you get through all of the parties, family gatherings, and large, festive dinners. We are not going to...
Ken Hoffman takes Houston's temperature after frustrating boil water issues
As we all probably know, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice at 7:27 pm Sunday, November 27 after a water pressure issue at a water purification plant near Galena Park at 10:30 am — that same Sunday. Let’s see: 7:27 pm minus 10:30 am equals … You can crunch the numbers yourself, but leave it till tomorrow to discuss why it took city officials all day to alert Houston’s 2.3 million residents that their tap water might be dangerous to cook with, bathe in, or drink.Until the boil water notice is lifted, which according to Houston mayor...
EaDo pizzeria and Houston Ballet dancers bake up 2 Nutcracker-themed pies for good cause
Over the course of the next several weeks, thousands of Houstonians will head downtown to watch the Houston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. While the ballet will undoubtedly leave attendees dreaming of dancing sugar plums and other sweet treats, an EaDo pizzeria has partnered with four of the company’s dancers to create two special pies.Vinny’s worked with the performers to create pizzas named for the story’s hero, the Nutcracker prince, and its villain, the Rat King. The restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity...
Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays
The plunging thermostats, decorations decking the halls of stores and homes, and wintry music all mean one thing: the holiday season in Houston is finally here. For many, that means a merry tradition of donning warm winter wear and strolling through the dozens of holiday light displays around the city. From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to wondrous spectacles at Houston Botanic Garden and downtown Houston, these festive events are sure to light up Yuletime. Here's our roundup of where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors — from...
City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips
Greater Houston and many surrounding areas are in the midst of a boil water notice after water pressure dropped below the City of Houston's required minimum of 20 PSI due to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 am Sunday, November 27.Under city guidelines and those set in part by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, city water pressure must be at least 20 DPI to ensure contaminants do not enter the flow. Notably, according to the director of Houston Water, Yvonne Williams Forrest, the city's water pressure never dropped to zero — but did fall...
2 James Beard Award-winning chefs return to Houston fine-dining palace for book launch and fundraising dinner
Houstonians hold Brennan’s of Houston in high regard for many reasons. Whether it’s the refined atmosphere, polished service, or signature dishes like turtle soup, pecan-crusted fish, and bananas Foster, the Creole restaurant has been a fine dining staple for more than 50 years. The restaurant’s legacy extends beyond its walls. Known for its rigorous training and high standards, Brennan’s alumni have gone on to lead some of Houston’s best restaurants. They include: Mark Holley (Davis Street), Mark Cox (Mark’s), Randy Evans (H-E-B), Lance Fegen (Liberty Kitchen), Danny Trace (Potente), Bobby Matos (State of Grace and La Lucha), Joe Cervantez (Pier...
Sugar Land Town Square gears up for the holidays with outdoor ice skating, shopping pop-ups, and family fun
Fall and winter in Houston and surrounding areas means chilly outdoor activities, and few are more beloved than ice skating. Destinations like The Galleria and Discovery Green are packed this time of years with skaters of every skill level. Now, a booming 'burb is getting into the on-ice fun. Sugar Land Town Square will debut Skate the Square, which sees the bustling Square transformed into a winter wonderland ice skating rink, on Saturday, December 3.A large section of the massive town square overlooking city hall and the Town Center restaurants and retail will house the skating rink, where visitors...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner at Houston restaurants
Even though it may seem a little sudden — Houston is only two weeks removed from the Astros epic World Series win — Thanksgiving is happening this Thursday, November 24. With everything that’s happened recently — wasn’t there an election, too — it’s entirely possible that people have forgotten to make plans. Fear not. Houston’s restaurants have diners’ covered.While some of the city’s traditional destinations are booked, a mix of classics and newer options still have some tables available. All of the establishments listed below showed reservations available online as of Sunday, November 20. Some of the options listed below...
New wine shop and bar bringing speciality sips, bites, and expansive patio to buzzy Heights street
The Heights is one of Houston’s most popular dining neighborhoods, and White Oak Drive is one of the area’s most prolific streets for restaurants and bars. Recent openings like EZ’s Liquor Lounge and Karne Korean Steakhouse will soon be joined a new place to enjoy wine.Padre’s Wine will open next year in the historic Obsidian Theater space at 3522 White Oak Dr. Born from a wine distribution company that specializes in South American wines, Padre’s will serve as both a retail shop and a wine bar. Owner William Farley started Padre’s in homage to his late father, Mike, who first...
Favorite Houston coffee shop and cafe brews up fourth location in West U
A growing Houston coffee shop and cafe will soon debut its fourth location. The newest Slowpokes will open Monday, November 28 in West University Place (6725 Stella Link Road). Slowpokes has developed a devoted following thanks to its combination of coffee, beer, and wine that are paired with a diverse food menu built around sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and breakfast items. Those three beverages are represented by three mascots: a turtle named Mash (beer), a snail named Tasker Alexander (wine), and a sloth named Patches (coffee). First opened in Garden Oaks in 2016 by owner Mazen Baltagi — a Houstonian hospitality veteran...
Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Sugar Land as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Sugar Land is $2,793 per person, the 15th highest in the nation. As CultureMap previously reported, Sugar Land residents here make an average of $123,261; the average home price is $337,600.Fittingly, Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was recently named the second-richest county in Texas.As for Greater Houston, Santa's bag...
Mary Poppins herself on why families should see the TUTS production this holiday season
This holiday season, Theatre Under The Stars is presenting an eye-popping, spectacular, and wonder-filled production of the Disney classic Mary Poppins. Based on the Disney film and book by P.L. Travers, this brand-new production of the hit musical runs December 6-24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. As the cast gathers and rehearsals begin — mere weeks before the first performance — CultureMap sat down with Olivia Hernandez, who plays the practically perfect nanny, to talk flying, family bonding, and finding new ways to approach such an iconic character. CultureMap: Is this your first time picking up the umbrella and...
Inside the magical Harry Potter Yule Ball now casting a spell exclusively in Houston
Since we first announced the news that Houston is the sole North American city for the new Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration, locals have been clamoring for tickets — and the perfect costume to attend the holiday ball.We caught a sneak peek of the immersive fun, located in the Galleria-area venue Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.), which is now open through January 20, 2023. Tickets are available here, with parking outside around $5. Photo by Emily JaschkeRejoice: The ball is finally here. Photo by Steven DevadanamThe Paraiso...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes
One of the most iconic names in Texas barbecue has closed its Houston-area location. Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que ceased operations on Monday, November 21.A sign posted at the door read as follows: “We are sad to inform you this location is permanently closed, and we are sorry for any inconvenience.” A call to the restaurant’s listed phone number went unanswered, and its social media pages on Instagram and Facebook are offline. CultureMap has contacted the restaurant for comment about the closure and will update this article when it responds.Opened in late 2019, the Katy location of Cooper’s replicated part...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0