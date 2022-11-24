ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids

A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Brooklyn Park Firefighter Calendar Helps Animal Rescue, Foundation

Brooklyn Park Fire Foundation launched its first annual calendar. It features local firefighters posing with rescue some cute dogs. The fire department is splitting the proceeds with the Midwest Animal Rescue and Services organization. They’re a Brooklyn Park animal rescue group that helps place animals in homes. Meanwhile, the fire foundation will use its portion of the funds to give back to the community.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer.  Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RECIPE: Swedish meatballs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
Area Law Enforcement Warns of The Dangers of Thin Ice

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - With the temperatures warming, area law enforcement is reminding everyone to be safe if heading out to the lakes. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says while they want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, make sure you have a plan and use extra caution when you venture on the ice.
Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’

Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
SARTELL, MN
