Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Kicks Off December 2nd
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell is getting ready to shine bright again this season with the 6th Annual Country Lights Festival. Organizers say the lights have already been turned on, but the official kick-off is set for Friday, December 2nd. The holiday light display runs through December 31st next to...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids
A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Firefighter Calendar Helps Animal Rescue, Foundation
Brooklyn Park Fire Foundation launched its first annual calendar. It features local firefighters posing with rescue some cute dogs. The fire department is splitting the proceeds with the Midwest Animal Rescue and Services organization. They’re a Brooklyn Park animal rescue group that helps place animals in homes. Meanwhile, the fire foundation will use its portion of the funds to give back to the community.
KARE
Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
Small Brewery Sunday Is Being Celebrated At This Waite Park Brewery This Weekend
You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign. The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s. Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help...
NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer. Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
Royalton in Pictures [GALLERY]
Royalton is a town of 1,281 people in Central Minnesota north of Rice in both Morrison and Benton Counties along the Platte River and Highway 10.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
RECIPE: Swedish meatballs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
Lengthy standoff in Prior Lake ends late Friday night
The standoff in Prior Lake that began after a suspect allegedly assaulted an officer, attempted to draw a handgun and then broke into a nearby home around 1:20 p.m. Friday ended peacefully around 10 p.m., according to an update from city officials. "Police have ended the standoff peacefully. The suspect...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
Area Law Enforcement Warns of The Dangers of Thin Ice
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - With the temperatures warming, area law enforcement is reminding everyone to be safe if heading out to the lakes. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says while they want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, make sure you have a plan and use extra caution when you venture on the ice.
Sartell First Responders Letting Facial Hair Grow For a Cause
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell police officers and fire fighters are collaborating in a new way to raise awareness for mental health. Since the start of the month, both departments have been letting their facial hair grow to build awareness and introduce everything The Beautiful Mind Project does for people struggling with mental health.
thenewsleaders.com
Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’
Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
