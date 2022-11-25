Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach
EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
Man suffers severe injuries after falling from wing of airplane, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a fall Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., in rural Washington County off Southwest Holly Hill Road. Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say a man was reportedly taking a tour of the Boeing 727 aircraft that is used as a residence when he fell about 30 feet and sustained severe injuries.
Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
