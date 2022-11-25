ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup

By Barnaby Lane
Japan beat Germany 2-1 on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Getty/Pan Yulong/Xinhua

  • Japan left its dressing room spotless after beating Germany at the World Cup on Wednesday.
  • The floor was swept, towels were folded, and the litter sorted into neat piles.
  • The team also left origami cranes and a note in Arabic as a thank you gesture to its hosts.

Japanese soccer players could have been forgiven for having a wild party after their team produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating Germany 2-1 in Qatar on Wednesday.

Instead, however, the team left their dressing room at the Khalifa International Stadium absolutely spotless.

A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.

According to The Evening Standard, the team also left behind origami cranes and a note in Arabic as a thank you gesture to its hosts.

Japan's fans did their own bit to keep the Khalifa International Stadium tidy after their team's historic win over Germany. A video shared by FIFA showed a number of supporters collecting litter in the stands.

Japan came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 on Wednesday, after Ilkay Gundogan gave the 2014 World Cup winners the lead in the 33rd minute.

Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer in the 75th minute, before Takuma Asano netted the winner eight minutes later.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu described his side's victory as a "historic moment."

Captain Maya Yoshida said: "Big win, massive win. But it is still tough to go through. It is absolutely amazing though, we have to be humble and very careful."

Japan next faces Costa Rica on November 27.

It is great that this is covered whenever it happens which is almost EVERY time, whether their team won, lost, or tied. Maybe the rest of the world will FINALLY buy a clue that this is the right way to do it. When I was in the organization, the Boy Scouts taught leave the building, campsite, or WHATEVER better than you left it. The Japanese take that approach about 4 steps further.

