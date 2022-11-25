ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

