Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Famed "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Matlock" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
Fox5 KVVU
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Metro arrests man in North Las Vegas murder
Las Vegas Metro Police have a man in custody they say shot and killed another man in North Las Vegas over the weekend in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue.
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
news3lv.com
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man fatally shot outside residence in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside of a residence Saturday in the northeast valley. According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
Clark County to review facts in 2021 fatal shooting involving LVMPD officers
Clark County commissioners will hold a fact-finding review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Demetrius Roberts on Monday. Roberts was shot and killed by Metro officers on Oct. 4, 2021.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
Las Vegas police, SWAT activity near downtown Las Vegas area
Metro police and SWAT units are responding to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area.
Metro looking for man, woman involved in beating death near University District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a man and woman involved in the apparent beating death of a woman Saturday just east of the University District. A woman was seen being beaten by a man at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street, just east of […]
Las Vegas police report one man dead after drive-by shooting in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
Comments / 6