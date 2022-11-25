Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact, right leg injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Monday night on a two-game losing streak, looking to bring it to an end with a win over the Washington Wizards. Not just that, but to get over .500, as they were 10-10 entering the game. That never came to fruition, as Minnesota lost 142-127. During the game, however, they received an injury scare from their big star, Karl-Anthony Towns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO