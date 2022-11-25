ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Drunk Driver Almost Hits Police Cruiser While Leaving the Scene of a Crash

Chillicothe – A 37-Year-old man is under arrest and charged with OVI and failure to maintain lanes after almost crashing into a police car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were called to the area of Plyley Lane at Western Ave in reference to a truck in a ditch, but the officer never made it to the area. While driving down Western Ave in route to the call the officer was almost involved in a crash when a red 2011 Ford F-150 went left of center almost striking the patrol car head-on. The officer noted that the driver of the truck swerved and went off the roadway then returned to the road when he kept going. When the officer flipped around and activated his lights the driver was slow to stop for the officer and ended up pulling over on the sidewalk.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

