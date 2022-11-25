Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in fatal northeast Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge set bond at $500,000 for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a gas station in northeast Columbus last month. Keimariyon Ross is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky at the Sheetz gas station located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on Oct. 30.
Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing one man and injuring a woman more than two years ago. In October 2020, Columbus police responded to a call at Donerick’s Pub on East Broad Street, where officers found Adrian Hardy, 25, and a woman […]
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for man accused of stealing cigarettes from northeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from a business in northeast Columbus. According to officers, a man entered a gas station, located along Morse Road, on Nov. 11 around 7:10 a.m. The suspect jumped over the counter and put hundreds of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Drunk Driver Almost Hits Police Cruiser While Leaving the Scene of a Crash
Chillicothe – A 37-Year-old man is under arrest and charged with OVI and failure to maintain lanes after almost crashing into a police car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were called to the area of Plyley Lane at Western Ave in reference to a truck in a ditch, but the officer never made it to the area. While driving down Western Ave in route to the call the officer was almost involved in a crash when a red 2011 Ford F-150 went left of center almost striking the patrol car head-on. The officer noted that the driver of the truck swerved and went off the roadway then returned to the road when he kept going. When the officer flipped around and activated his lights the driver was slow to stop for the officer and ended up pulling over on the sidewalk.
cwcolumbus.com
Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
Plane Headed to Columbus Diverted After Assault Incident
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a potential assault aboard the aircraft.
WSYX ABC6
Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Police searching for suspect who shot at an off-duty officer on I71 North downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An off-duty officer was shot at early Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of Interstate 71 North. Columbus police confirmed that just before 6 a.m. an off-duty officer was shot at while driving his KIA SUV to work on Interstate 70 eastbound towards I-71 North when he slowed down to let […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said officers responded to a residence Friday near Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. The mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was missing. Police said Roslyn Stephanie...
