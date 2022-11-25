ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The Xbox Series X was among the hottest sellers on Black Friday

Every holiday season there’s some toy or game console that captures the nation’s attention and gets gobbled up in the Black Friday rush. This year it was apparently the Xbox Series X. VGC, citing a consumer spending report by Adobe, said there were five “hot products” flying off...
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk’s call-out of Apple on Twitter goes just as well as expected

A lot of large companies have decided to cut back or entirely axe their advertising spending on Twitter, surprising absolutely nobody except for Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk. Rather than approaching the sources of his issues for clarity, which include Apple, Chief Twit has taken to his personal playground...
wegotthiscovered.com

10 weirdest evolution methods in ‘Pokémon’ games

The world of Pokémon as a whole is a pretty strange place. Ten-year-olds are allowed to venture off from home, fight all kinds of dangerous creatures and face enemies around every corner – all without adult supervision. As crazy as that seems, even more fantastical is evolution process...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Gaming News: James Gunn confirms that games will make up his DCU while CD Projekt has announced an update for ‘The Witcher Remake’

There are movies based on games, games based on comic books, and shorts based on games, based on comic books in today’s gaming news roundup. James Gunn has announced that his DCU umbrella will include video games, The Witcher Remake will be getting a much-needed update from the original and Elon Musk has aimed his ire at the App Store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy