ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Honoring our food – and those who grow it – this holiday season

By Julian Emerson
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIBuo_0jNOsyKF00

Jordan Laatz, a UW-Whitewater student who is a member of the university’s Native American club, braids white corn cobs together so that the cobs can be hung and dried before being processed and distributed to Oneida Nation tribal members. Photo by Julian Emerson.

For years I had heard from my friends familiar with agriculture in the U.S. about the many benefits of eating food grown locally or regionally, and about the importance of supporting the people growing and raising those products.

As I listened to them and learned more about the local food movement, bit by bit what they told me made sense, and my wife and I turned our friends’ words into action.

We began to purchase the beef and pork we eat from small-scale farmers here in the Chippewa Valley where we live. We got to know the farmers who raise the animals we eat, to learn how that meat is free of pharmaceuticals, how the animals are fed healthy diets and treated humanely. A year later we decided to become members of a local CSA (community supported agriculture organization) through which we buy the majority of our vegetables during summer and fall months.

My wife and I were happy with our decision to eat more food locally, happy to eat healthier, and happy to support local farmers working hard just to keep their heads above water and continue the way of life they cherish. And, as food prices at grocery stores skyrocket, we realize eating this way can stabilize our food budget and serve as an investment in our values.

Still, I didn’t really understand the scope of corporate agriculture in the U.S. and its effects on farmers and consumers until the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on a supply chain far too reliant upon a system in which a few giant agriculture companies have concentrated power, whether it be the meat processing industry, the dairy sector, or farm equipment manufacturers.

Suddenly, amid virus outbreaks and stay-at-home policies, the links of that chain collapsed. Meat wasn’t processed. Store shelves were bare. Dairy farmers dumped milk. Equipment backlogs meant crops were difficult to plant and harvest.

Jim and Alison Deutsch remember all too well the difficulties they and other farmers faced when the pandemic hit. The couple raises hogs and chickens and operates an organic dairy on their 160-acre farm south of Osseo. When much of their market dried up in the early days of the pandemic, they worked to sell more of their product directly to consumers.

The Deutsches are part of a growing number of farmers in west-central Wisconsin and in the rest of the state who operate small- and mid-size farms that increasingly sell products to restaurants, stores and directly to consumers. While those efforts expand as more people are concerned about where their food comes from, and the conditions farm animals are raised in, the Deutsches and others acknowledge the challenges they face from so-called “big agriculture” and pressures to find efficiencies by growing operations ever larger or going out of business.

“People like us are doing what we can to get into new markets, to find ways to reach more customers,” Jim said on a recent morning at his farm. “But the policies now favor the big operators. They aren’t designed for farmers operating at our size.”

‘It’s about so much more’

When Jennifer Falck and a group of her fellow Oneida Nation tribe members began growing white corn a few years ago, corporate agriculture was the furthest idea from their minds. They simply wanted to try to raise a type of corn that is high in protein, a food that their ancestors had grown.

Their effort was first and foremost a way to provide their tribe with healthy food. Numerous studies show the Oneida Nation and other Native American tribes have significantly higher levels of diabetes, heart disease, and other problems that all too often lead to chronic health concerns and early deaths. Tribal members also experience poverty at higher rates than other racial groups in the U.S., making access to healthy food and quality medical care an issue for many.

In October, in my role as communications specialist for Wisconsin Farmers Union, I visited with Falck and many other Oneida tribe members as they gathered white corn and meticulously tied cobs together in large groupings, then hung them from the rafters of a storage barn. After the cobs are dry enough, they will be processed in a variety of ways and distributed to tribal members.

As attendees at this gathering took turns shucking and linking cobs, they chatted amicably, greeting old friends and meeting new ones. A mother showed off her new baby, eliciting smiles and cheerful congratulations. People partook in a range of tasty native foods made in part with white corn. Several Native Americans attending the event described the pride they felt in being part of growing a crop that was raised by their ancestors.

Falck talked with one person after another, often exchanging hugs. She introduced me to person after person. At one point she stepped back to take in the scene around her, dozens of people enjoying each other’s company.

“This is about the white corn, but it’s about so much more,” Falck said. “It’s about community, about bringing people together. And it’s about reclaiming a bit of our past.”

Wishes of Thanksgiving

My wife and I can’t say our little attempt to eat local food has any aims nearly so important. We’re simply trying to do our part, in our own little way, to eat healthier food while supporting the people who work hard to grow or produce it.

But as I sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, I will not only be thankful to enjoy the day with family and friends, I will also appreciate the people who grew that food, who raised those animals and for the animals who gave their lives so I can sustain mine.

I will wish for a world in which more people have access to high-quality, healthy food. I will wish for an agriculture system that prioritizes healthy food over profits. I will wish that Jim and Allison Deutsch and other small, family farmers like them find a way to remain in business. I will wish that Jennifer Falck and her Oneida Nation colleagues find ways to continue to expand their white corn initiative and that it leads to great health, more income and happiness for her people.

I will wish for systemic changes that would allow all of that to happen. And I will be grateful for those friends who taught me about the importance of local food, and how it’s really about so much more than any one of us, but benefits all of us, if only we’re able to realize that.

This story first appeared in Wisconsin Examiner , a States Newsroom publication and sibling site of the Minnesota Reformer.

The post Honoring our food – and those who grow it – this holiday season appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Don’t cry for the lenders in the student loan fiasco

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s final appointment to the Court of Supremes, recently denied a petition, without comment, from a Wisconsin conservative group called the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which asked the court to block the Biden administration plan to forgive student loans. Shortly after, a federal judge...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Studies show gains against childhood hunger were lost after child tax credit ended

A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association confirmed previous research that food insecurity increased substantially after the expiration of federal child tax credits on Jan. 15, 2022. The study looked at the period between January and July of this year in a series of national surveys, and found a nearly 25% […] The post Studies show gains against childhood hunger were lost after child tax credit ended appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’

I am a nurse at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. I am tired and defeated. After our recent three-day strike, I went to work at 7 a.m., and I wanted to leave as soon as I walked into the hospital.  We were short staffed — again. I made an “aware,” which is a hospital […] The post A nurse writes to hospital executives: ‘All I’ve ever wanted to be was a nurse’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Minnesota Reformer

U of M pays gig workers more than full-time staff to fill dining hall jobs

The University of Minnesota’s dining halls have never been so short-staffed, at least as far back as Mick Kelly can remember. He’s been a cook at the university for 20 years. More than 120 positions out of around 300 are vacant in dining services at the university’s Twin Cities campus alone. The lack of workers […] The post U of M pays gig workers more than full-time staff to fill dining hall jobs appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Minnesota Reformer

On reading about the Rwandan genocide 28 years later

I’m old enough now that books of my youth have new resonance in an entirely different time.  A U.S. military veteran I know recommended a 1998 book called “We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed With Our Families” by Philip Gourevitch.  It’s an account of the Rwandan genocide of the Tutsi […] The post On reading about the Rwandan genocide 28 years later appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State senator’s campaign volunteer sentenced for lying to grand jury about delivering ballots

Minneapolis DFL Sen. Omar Fateh’s brother-in-law and campaign volunteer was sentenced Monday to six months’ of house arrest and two years of probation for lying to a grand jury during a ballot fraud investigation. Muse Mohamud Mohamed, 30, was convicted by a federal jury in May of two counts of lying to the grand jury when he testified that he was asked to return three absentee ballots for voters during the 2020 primary election.  The post State senator’s campaign volunteer sentenced for lying to grand jury about delivering ballots appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi

Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018.  Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Minnesota Reformer

A purple candidate in an increasingly red district

OWATONNA — On paper at least, the Democrats ought to be able to pick up a win in the 1st Congressional District.  Their candidate, longtime Austin resident Jeff Ettinger, has an impressive resume. He rose through the ranks of Hormel Foods before becoming CEO, while keeping his Everyman demeanor serving on local nonprofit boards. He’s […] The post A purple candidate in an increasingly red district appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

DFL wins trifecta, upending the governing landscape

Minnesota Democrats captured full control of the Legislature Tuesday, holding on to the state House and winning a narrow 34-33 majority in the state Senate. The DFL legislative victory and Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection means Democrats will control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office for the first time since 2014, giving them […] The post DFL wins trifecta, upending the governing landscape appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem.  Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Walz, Jensen mobilize voters in final campaign sprint before Tuesday election

At the University of Minnesota Duluth’s student center on Wednesday, students encircled Gov. Tim Walz while others lined up to join the scrum. They asked the first-term DFL governor for one more selfie before his staff whisked him away to another campaign stop just days before Minnesotans decide whether to give Walz another term.  A […] The post Walz, Jensen mobilize voters in final campaign sprint before Tuesday election appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy