ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot three times in stable condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood.  There they discovered a man who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says 55-year-old Abraham Smith of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy