COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO