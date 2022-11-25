Read full article on original website
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
myfox28columbus.com
13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
Man shot three times in stable condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot three times early Friday morning on the westside of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a shooting to the 4500 block of Hambrick Street, near the intersection of Avonia Drive in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. There they discovered a man who had […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for man accused of stealing cigarettes from northeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from a business in northeast Columbus. According to officers, a man entered a gas station, located along Morse Road, on Nov. 11 around 7:10 a.m. The suspect jumped over the counter and put hundreds of...
myfox28columbus.com
Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
myfox28columbus.com
Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Police searching for suspect who shot at an off-duty officer on I71 North downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An off-duty officer was shot at early Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of Interstate 71 North. Columbus police confirmed that just before 6 a.m. an off-duty officer was shot at while driving his KIA SUV to work on Interstate 70 eastbound towards I-71 North when he slowed down to let […]
WDTN
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53 p.m. Thursday.
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says 55-year-old Abraham Smith of...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
myfox28columbus.com
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman claims mail theft wiped out her bank account, warns others before holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off record high online sales from Black Friday, a Columbus woman wants to send out a warning after she said she fell victim to the United States Postal Service this summer. She warns crimes with the mail could target many of the 13 billion pieces of mail expected to be shipped this holiday season.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
