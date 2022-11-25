ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

skyhinews.com

Granby man arrested for felony menacing

Granby police arrested Steven Szloboda, 28, of Granby, on Nov. 7 on a Class 5 felony charge for menacing with a deadly weapon. Szloboda’s sister-in-law had seen him near the Granby McDonald’s that day, according to an arrest affidavit, and was concerned about his behavior. Szloboda’s brother talked...
GRANBY, CO
KDVR.com

Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release. Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Northglenn police seeking suspect in I-25 road rage incident

The Northglenn Police Department is seeking a suspect following a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 25. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 104th Ave. in reference to a person being shot.Police learned the incident began on U.S. Hwy 36 close to Federal Boulevard and extended to the northbound highway of I-25. Officers say the suspect fired shots into the victim's vehicle, striking them in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and released. Authorities describe a red sedan as a possible vehicle of interest in the incident. Northglenn police urge the public or anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8898 or at jmahan@northglenn.org. 
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lafayette Police investigate homicide after 2 people found shot

Police are investigating a homicide after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds in a Lafayette home, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release. Lafayette Police responded to a report of a shooting in Lafayette at 3 a.m. Saturday. They reported to the residence at 750 S. Lafayette Drive and found the bodies of two victims with gunshot wounds.
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment

Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
DENVER, CO

