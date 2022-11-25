Read full article on original website
Indictment: Deputy accused of killing Christian Glass muted bodycam during incident
Two deputies involved in the death of a 22-year-old man who called for help after getting his SUV stuck on a boulder are facing several charges.
skyhinews.com
Granby man arrested for felony menacing
Granby police arrested Steven Szloboda, 28, of Granby, on Nov. 7 on a Class 5 felony charge for menacing with a deadly weapon. Szloboda’s sister-in-law had seen him near the Granby McDonald’s that day, according to an arrest affidavit, and was concerned about his behavior. Szloboda’s brother talked...
Longmont Police looking for two men related to a vehicle theft
Police are looking for two men who fled in their vehicles from Longmont Police Saturday after receiving a report of vehicle theft. One of the vehicles was later found and contained a large quantity of drugs, according to a Longmont Police report. Police responded to the area of Grandview Meadows...
KDVR.com
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
Denver Man Sentenced Gets 46 Months Following Search Warrant Executed At His Home
DENVER, CO. – James Ernesto Martinez, age 33, of Denver, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (convicted felon). According to the plea agreement, on July 22, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release. Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway after woman is found shot to death in Aurora
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Aurora early Monday morning, according to the city’s police department.
Pedestrian killed in Aurora in early morning crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning and now a man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
I-70 crash involving wrong-way driver kills 1, injures others
An overnight crash on I-70 involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on the interstate killed one and seriously injured several others, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash around midnight Friday into Saturday morning, they said in a release Saturday. The crash occurred...
2 suspects wanted in deadly Colfax shooting
The Denver Police Department needs help identifying two suspects that are wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred on East Colfax Avenue and North Verbena Street.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
2 injured in Sunday morning shooting, Denver Police investigate
Two people were shot in the 15000 block of east 51st place early Sunday morning. Police located two victims, an adult male and a juvenile male, who were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injuries to each victim was unknown to police. Police first reported the shooting...
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
Northglenn police seeking suspect in I-25 road rage incident
The Northglenn Police Department is seeking a suspect following a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 25. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 104th Ave. in reference to a person being shot.Police learned the incident began on U.S. Hwy 36 close to Federal Boulevard and extended to the northbound highway of I-25. Officers say the suspect fired shots into the victim's vehicle, striking them in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for injuries and released. Authorities describe a red sedan as a possible vehicle of interest in the incident. Northglenn police urge the public or anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8898 or at jmahan@northglenn.org.
5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath
This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.
Lafayette Police investigate homicide after 2 people found shot
Police are investigating a homicide after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds in a Lafayette home, the Lafayette Police Department said in a release. Lafayette Police responded to a report of a shooting in Lafayette at 3 a.m. Saturday. They reported to the residence at 750 S. Lafayette Drive and found the bodies of two victims with gunshot wounds.
Suspect in deadly shooting that injured 5 others arrested Wednesday by police
A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
