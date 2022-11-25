(OLNEY) The annual Richland County Firefighter Food Drive is this coming Thursday evening, starting at 6:00, as firefighters from the Olney, Noble, & Claremont Departments will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable foot items in the communities of Noble, Dundas, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Claremont, and Olney. Those helping out should place their items in a bag or box and leave on their front porch or steps with their front porch lights on. There are also several drop-off locations including the Wakefield Mill, Noble Foods, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and Olney Fire Department, plus a new site at the Carle RMH Main Entrance off of East Street from 8:00 to 4:00 daily. All the food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan of Richland County for districution to those in need.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO