Richland County, IL

WEHT/WTVW

Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington

An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities. According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61. Officials with ISP say they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)

Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dugger man charged in Friday incident

A Sullivan County man is facing charges of Vehicle Theft. Brant Boyd of Dugger, was arrested Friday on the charge and also for being a Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Resisting Law Enforcement. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department say Boyd was unwanted guest at a Dugger residence on...
DUGGER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana

A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail

A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, […]
DUGGER, IN
wrul.com

Boshears And Holland Arrested On Multiple Chargers

Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On November 27th, officers with the Carmi Police Department arrested 24 year old Evan Boshears and 25 year old Senekqua Holland of Burrell Street. Boshears is being charged with 2 counts of Unlawful use of...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ANNUAL FIREMEN’S DRIVE THIS WEEK

(OLNEY) The annual Richland County Firefighter Food Drive is this coming Thursday evening, starting at 6:00, as firefighters from the Olney, Noble, & Claremont Departments will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable foot items in the communities of Noble, Dundas, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Claremont, and Olney. Those helping out should place their items in a bag or box and leave on their front porch or steps with their front porch lights on. There are also several drop-off locations including the Wakefield Mill, Noble Foods, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and Olney Fire Department, plus a new site at the Carle RMH Main Entrance off of East Street from 8:00 to 4:00 daily. All the food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan of Richland County for districution to those in need.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

ISP Saturation Patrol

Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SALEM, IL
14news.com

Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments

Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL

