southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening. The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
14news.com
ISP: Evansville teen facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen was arrested overnight after Indiana State Police troopers say he was speeding, and fled from authorities. According to a press release, that happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 66 near State Road 61. Officials with ISP say they saw a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
vincennespbs.org
Dugger man charged in Friday incident
A Sullivan County man is facing charges of Vehicle Theft. Brant Boyd of Dugger, was arrested Friday on the charge and also for being a Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Resisting Law Enforcement. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department say Boyd was unwanted guest at a Dugger residence on...
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop in Washington leads to 12 lbs. of marijuana
A Vincennes man was jailed for possessing a dozen pounds of marijuana. Washington Police made a traffic stop on Friday night due to a traffic infraction. A Daviess County Deputy and K9 arrived on the scene and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs. Twelve pounds of marijuana and...
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
Armed unwanted guest arrested in Dugger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, […]
wrul.com
Boshears And Holland Arrested On Multiple Chargers
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On November 27th, officers with the Carmi Police Department arrested 24 year old Evan Boshears and 25 year old Senekqua Holland of Burrell Street. Boshears is being charged with 2 counts of Unlawful use of...
freedom929.com
ANNUAL FIREMEN’S DRIVE THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) The annual Richland County Firefighter Food Drive is this coming Thursday evening, starting at 6:00, as firefighters from the Olney, Noble, & Claremont Departments will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable foot items in the communities of Noble, Dundas, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Claremont, and Olney. Those helping out should place their items in a bag or box and leave on their front porch or steps with their front porch lights on. There are also several drop-off locations including the Wakefield Mill, Noble Foods, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and Olney Fire Department, plus a new site at the Carle RMH Main Entrance off of East Street from 8:00 to 4:00 daily. All the food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan of Richland County for districution to those in need.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary to rural Vernon home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home where no one had been living recently. Deputies say they were called to the residence on Farthing Road in rural Vernon when a door was discovered kicked in early Friday morning. A large screen TV, children and...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
wamwamfm.com
ISP Saturation Patrol
Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
14news.com
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
