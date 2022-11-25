(OLNEY) The investigation is continuing into the two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 1:20 last Wednesday afternoon, on Illinois Route 130, about 3 miles north of Olney, near the East Heart Grove Lane intersection. The Illinois State Police report 80 year old Thomas R. Kunz from Lambertville, Michigan was southbound in a SUV when for unknown reasons it was rear ended by a car, driven by 85 year old Larry J. Graham of Quincy, Illinois. Kunz, Graham, and a passenger, 86 year old Phyllis E. Graham of Quincy, were all taken by emergency helicopters to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. No tickets were issued and no further details are available. Illinois Route 130 was closed for at least four hours for clean up. First responders from Richland and Jasper Counties assisted at the site.

OLNEY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO