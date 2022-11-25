Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor
A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
freedom929.com
OLNEY’S AWARD SELECTIONS
(OLNEY) Congratulations to those recognized with awards from this past Saturday night’s Olney Christmas Parade among the total fifty-five entries. Thanks to all that took part. Here’s a look at the various award winners and second place selections in each category :. * Mayor’s Choice Award : Richland...
wtyefm.com
Santa Train Headed this Way
(Undated) — Santa and all of his friends will be making their way through the area this weekend. Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train will make stops in Newton, Oblong, and Palestine before wrapping up with a stop in Sullivan. Families are invited aboard the festively-decorated train to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for free. Guests will be entertained by a full cast of costumed characters. The Santa Train will make stops this Sunday in Newton from 8:30-10:00, Oblong from 10:45-12:15, and Palestine from 1:15-2:30. The Santa Train will make its final stop of the 2022 season in Sullivan from 4:15-5:45.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/28)
Jennifer Miley, 40, of Washington, was charged with OVWI endangerment and OVWI greater than.15%. Bond was set at $2,000. Aben Saintyl, 44, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of driving while intoxicated > or = to.15% and driving without a license. No bond set. Sean Monroe, 35, of Vincennes,...
freedom929.com
LOCAL ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK
(CHARLESTON) The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present two concerts this coming Sunday with the first performance at 3:00 at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Fourth Street in Charleston and the second concert at 7:00 that night at the United Christian Church on East Lafayette Street in Mattoon. Featuring singers from Newton and the surrounding region, the thirty man chorus with three quartets and two ensembles will present the free one hour program with Christmas tunes and more, all for a free will donation which will go to support area food pantries and homeless shelter programs.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
freedom929.com
ANNUAL FIREMEN’S DRIVE THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) The annual Richland County Firefighter Food Drive is this coming Thursday evening, starting at 6:00, as firefighters from the Olney, Noble, & Claremont Departments will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable foot items in the communities of Noble, Dundas, Parkersburg, Calhoun, Claremont, and Olney. Those helping out should place their items in a bag or box and leave on their front porch or steps with their front porch lights on. There are also several drop-off locations including the Wakefield Mill, Noble Foods, the TNT Stop in Claremont, and Olney Fire Department, plus a new site at the Carle RMH Main Entrance off of East Street from 8:00 to 4:00 daily. All the food collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan of Richland County for districution to those in need.
freedom929.com
CHARLES A. “CHASE” HUNDLEY
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Charles A. “Chase” Hundley, age 30, formerly of Olney, will be held Thursday morning, December 1, at 11:00, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Brockville Cemetery, northeast of Newton. The visitation is Wednesday evening, November 30, from 5:00 until 7:00, at The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Charles A. “Chase” Hundley, formerly of Olney.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The investigation is continuing into the two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 1:20 last Wednesday afternoon, on Illinois Route 130, about 3 miles north of Olney, near the East Heart Grove Lane intersection. The Illinois State Police report 80 year old Thomas R. Kunz from Lambertville, Michigan was southbound in a SUV when for unknown reasons it was rear ended by a car, driven by 85 year old Larry J. Graham of Quincy, Illinois. Kunz, Graham, and a passenger, 86 year old Phyllis E. Graham of Quincy, were all taken by emergency helicopters to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. No tickets were issued and no further details are available. Illinois Route 130 was closed for at least four hours for clean up. First responders from Richland and Jasper Counties assisted at the site.
Effingham Radio
Coles County Business Owner Sentenced To Prison for Tax Fraud
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
freedom929.com
NINA FAYE (LITTLEJOHN) RODRICK
(OBLONG) The celebration of life service for Nina Faye (Littlejohn) Rodrick, age 90, of Oblong, will be held Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at 12:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Chauncey Cemetery. The visitation is Tuesday morning, November 29, from 10:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Nina Faye (Littlejohn) Rodrick of Oblong.
freedom929.com
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington Arrests
On Wednesday night around 10pm, the Washington Police Department’s 3rd shift with K9 partner Fen responded to HWY 257 near the Pike County line to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Fen was utilized to successfully track an individual who was arrested by the Sheriff’s office. 28-year...
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (11/28/22) at Fairfield Memorial Hospital from 10:30 to 3:30. * Monday (11/28/22) at...
wmay.com
Bishop Siegel returns Father Etienne to public ministry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say following completion of a thorough investigation, Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has returned Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the diocese and pastor of Evansville`s Holy Rosary Parish, to active ministry, effective immediately. A news release says an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against Father Etienne, which was alleged […]
freedom929.com
ARLENE RUTH (WOHLTMAN) KIRBY
(WHEELER) The funeral service for Arlene Ruth (Wohltman) Kirby, age 90, of rural Wheeler, will be held Wednesday morning, November 30, at 10:00, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church south of Dieterich, with burial in the St. John’s Cemetery at the church. The visitation is Tuesday evening, November 29, from 5:00 until 7:00, at St. John’s Lutheran Church south of Dieterich, with additional visitation from 9:00 until service time Wednesday morning at the church. The Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Arlene Ruth (Wohltman) Kirby of rural Wheeler.
WTHI
FTX's impact on Sullivan County cryptocurrency mining facility
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A few months ago, AboutBit laid out its interest in Sullivan County. The company announced a bitcoin mining facility would be making its way to Merom, IN. AboutBit is a cryptocurrency mining company, different from an exchange company like FTX. In a crypto mining company, super-computers...
