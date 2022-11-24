Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as next football coach, per multiple reports
Hugh Freeze will head to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty, replacing Bryan Harsin who was fired in October after less than two years.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
NFL Draft Profile: Xavier Gipson, Wide Receiver, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson
Fernando's return unlocks Rockets pick and roll attack
Only four teams have run pick and roll more often than the Rockets this season, but only three teams have been less productive on those plays, Bruno Fernando’s return should change that
Doug Pederson: Travis Etienne Has a Foot Sprain, Should Play vs. Lions
The star running back is seemingly healthy after a Week 12 scare vs. the Ravens.
Heisman favorite Caleb Williams paints his nails with 'FU' message to opponents
Caleb Williams has been torching opponents as USC's quarterback all season. If he ever needs a little extra motivation, he can look down at his nails.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
Comments / 0