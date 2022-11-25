The past, present and future from a week in Washington | Editorial

The best and the worst of Washington politics were on display last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her forthcoming retirement from leadership, though not from Congress, in a speech memorable for dignity, grace and good humor.

After four terms as speaker, she could have spent much more time reciting accomplishments, foremost of which was passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Known as Obamacare, it could as aptly be called Pelosi Care. She was pivotal and courageous, knowing as she must have that it would cost her party control of the House in the next election. But time and experience have firmly established its popularity, and only the most deranged Republicans still want to repeal it.

It was the most important contribution to national well-being since Social Security in 1935 and Medicare and Medicaid 30 years later. Some 35 million Americans are now enrolled and everyone with private health insurance is protected from losing it on account of falling ill.

Pelosi’s speech was a time for pride as well as nostalgia, and that was the best of the moment.

A conspicuous absence

The worst was the conspicuous absence of nearly all Republicans, including the speaker-in-waiting, Kevin McCarthy of California. Steve Scalise, the minority whip, was the only GOP leadership figure in the chamber.

McCarthy was preoccupied, perhaps, with worrying how he’ll manage the House with only a thin majority and a party split between responsible and radical factions.

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich once said of Pelosi: “You could argue she’s been the strongest speaker in history. She has shown more capacity to organize and muscle, with really narrow margins, which I would’ve thought impossible.”

McCarthy has shown no equivalent courage, wisdom and backbone. If he manages to win the speakership, he will owe it to Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other extremists who will demand a heavily irresponsible price for their support.

All the House GOP has promised Americans since Nov. 8 is to investigate Hunter Biden and most of President Biden’s key appointees. McCarthy pledges to purge two Democrats, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, from the intelligence committee, along with Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, because of her criticism of Israel. The Jan. 6 committee will be history, but its forthcoming report, likely to be a damning indictment of Donald Trump and perhaps some of his allies in Congress, will be part of that history. That’s another reason to give credit to Pelosi.

Republicans need to give the American people more than spite and rancor if they hope to keep their slim House majority in 2024.

A bipartisan flourish

Over in the Senate, meanwhile, bipartisanship flourished in the 62 to 37 vote to invoke cloture on HR 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex marriage in the event the Supreme Court erases that right as it did with abortion. Gay marriage is clearly on the court’s hit list.

HR 8404 would explicitly repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that President Clinton should have vetoed rather than sign. Twelve Republicans joined all Senate Democrats in advancing the measure.

That was the best. The worst? Most Republicans voted no, including Florida’s senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, was a naysayer, too, although he didn’t try to kill it.

Scott claimed it doesn’t respect religious freedom. Rubio hasn’t explained himself; his press office seems to be ignore the question.

Scott’s excuse is baloney. An amendment crafted in part by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina makes it explicitly clear that the bill applies only to the actions of states, which would be obliged to respect all marriages that are or were legal elsewhere. Churches and church schools would still be at liberty to practice whatever they preach. The Mormon church is among the religious groups that have endorsed the amended version of HR 8404.

A Gallup poll last year found 70% in favor of same-sex marriage, including a majority of Republicans. That’s true also of a strong majority of all Florida voters. When the House passed the bill in July, six of the 16 Florida Republicans voted yes, including all three from South Florida.

Scott and Rubio either didn’t get the word or didn’t care.

Fast action needed

With a filibuster out of the way, the Senate needs to be sure to send the amended bill back to the House during the six weeks remaining to this Congress. It cannot be left to the uncertain fate of a McCarthy-led House; he was one of the opponents last July.

There is no good side to another thing that happened in Washington last week.

Once again, the unelected Saudi monarchy has played the U.S. for a patsy. The Biden administration told a federal judge that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should enjoy sovereign immunity as head of a government from a lawsuit holding him to blame — as the U.S. government has — for the murder and dismemberment of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Biden himself had pledged to hold the Saudis responsible for what he called a ”flat-out murder.”

It sets a foul precedent for what might happen if Trump is indicted and manages to be elected president again before his case or cases play out.

The defenders of this surrender claim the recommendation comports with international law and precedents. The difference here is that the aged Saudi King Salman did not appoint his son prime minister — the pretext for immunity — until last month, just after the trial judge sought the administration’s opinion. The lawsuit had been pending since August 2020.

The U.S. can now hardly expect anyone to respect what we say about human rights if oil is in the picture. And this happened after the Saudis rejected Biden’s plea to maintain production in the face of high inflation. We expected better from Biden.

