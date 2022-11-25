ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knees up, literally: how to host a big Christmas get-together when you’re short on space

By Cat Olley
 3 days ago

You’ve sent the invitations – or, realistically, made the WhatsApp group – and your Christmas shindig is pencilled into December diaries everywhere. It’s just a shame that your home didn’t get the memo.

Time for some clever rebranding: your festive bash is now an “open house”, where guests can trickle in for a mince pie and a glass of fizz, and back out again. The bigger the invitation window, the bigger the time commitment on your part – but the fewer chairs you’ll need simultaneously. Remember to turn the heating down (we suspect you won’t need much motivation here), as you’ll be surprised by just how much is generated by 20 or so minglers.

Make an entrance
Streamline arrivals so newcomers don’t end up blocking the entrance. If you can, establish a coat room to keep the hallway clear, and think about somewhere for guests to immediately offload gifts so they can quickly move on and join the party.

Then it comes down to avoiding bottlenecks, so guests have space to circulate – can you separate the drinks and the food and the coat dumping zone?

Consider where guests might naturally gather (by a window seat, or around the end of a sofa) and create vignettes with well-placed chairs and end tables to encourage individual conversations. Make sure canapes are easy enough to eat with one hand, and keep surfaces clear for guests to use by limiting decorations to, say, the mantlepiece or draping foliage between wall lights.

Keep the entrance welcoming, but streamlined. Photograph: AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

You can’t beat a buffet
So, in a moment of madness, you signed up to host Christmas lunch – and now you’re panicking about where you’re going to seat everyone. Relax, there’s no need to chain guests to a table, say the experts. “If you’re entertaining a large group and don’t have room to sit everyone down, throw all of the rules out of the window and go old school with a huge buffet-style meal,” recommends Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio, the design experts on Channel 4’s Changing Rooms reboot. “Have one meal that spans lunch and dinner and then you can graze for hours without people feeling too stuffed. Keep it casual, and encourage the party vibes.”

Bring on the buffet, agrees Laura Jackson, founder of the supper club platform Hoste. “You can make a buffet table look really fab with lots of amazing colours.” She likes prepping individual packs ahead of time, with a cracker, a hat and cutlery wrapped in a decorative napkin (go with fabric – such as this pretty embroidered set on eBay – for instant polish). “It’s a fun idea for when you just don’t have the space. Pop a menu in there as well.”

No more musical chairs …
For sit-down dinners, comfort is king. “Chairs with arms or high backs feel enveloping and will encourage people to linger at the table for longer conversations and second helpings,” says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. If you’re short of seating, put out the call for a few folding chairs, and park children on pouffes and stools. Bonus points for anything stackable, such as the set of Alvar Aalto-style stools Rich keeps to hand.

A bench offers a space-saving double whammy, as it’ll seat lots of people when you need it to but can be stored away beneath the table when you don’t. “We squeeze all the kids on to ours at Christmas,” says Rich. If there’s likely to be a little elbow jostling, consider any seating plan carefully, making sure guests are comfortable with their neighbours.

Tablescaping when space is tight
With an avalanche of seasonal foodie add-ons that you can’t leave out for fear of ruining someone’s Christmas (who insisted on bread sauce?), it’s all too easy to overload the table. Oversized charger plates are space stealers, as are huge circular serving bowls – try slim platters for a more efficient use of space.

Give the table a sense of curation with tapered candles. Photograph: Adrian Cotiga/Stocksy United

“It’s nice if you can create some sense of curation, which might be candles or a scattering of baubles along the middle of the table,” says Rich. Tapered dinner candles are an easy win for depth and drama, as are flowers in bud vases that won’t impede conversation – specialist eBay shops such as Floristry Supplies are brilliant for unusual decorating bits, like dainty sprigs of artificial berries.

Divide and conquer
Unless you’ve got a particularly Grinch-like guestlist, you’ll invariably get offers of nibbles, side dishes and desserts. Let everyone help, says Rich. “A huge part of hosting is divvying up the jobs beforehand. Leave a little space in the oven to heat things up.” Bonus points for offloading tasks that feel special but can be a fiddle, like brandy butter or decorated biscuits.

And don’t feel you have to dutifully serve up every roast potato, parsnip and pig-in-blanket. “Self service is key, especially when everyone has different dietary needs and appetites,” Rich says.

Have fun with it
Above all, don’t lose sight of the reason you’ve invited a gang over. A little creative prepping is a thing of joy, and it’s all the better if you can recruit the kids, friends or a partner.

“I’m a huge fan of making your own crackers, because you never get what you want in the shop-bought ones,” says Jackson. “If you can’t be bothered to save your toilet roll centres – who can? – look online for craft paper crackers, which you can paint and personalise with names.” Check eBay for DIY crackers, such as this recycled card kit that includes snap strips for the all-important bang.

Do it your way
It’s liberating to accept that there’s no right way to host a Christmas do, and you’ll find that festive spirit is often enough to power through less-than-perfect setups. “No one’s going to notice that their knife or plate or chair is different,” reassures Rich. “They’ll remember how they felt in the space, having a jolly time with friends and family.”

If there is a cardinal rule, it’s Cluroe and Whitehead’s parting words: “Keep the drinks flowing.”

Cat’s eBay edit for big crowds in small spaces

Some of these items are being sold by auction so listings may end at any time. If you love a piece that’s gone, search for something similar:

There’s an elegant, 1920s feel to this drinks trolley , which might serve as another focal point away from the feasting.

Fill coloured glass bowls with baubles to beautify a buffet table. Jewel tones will work well teamed with metallic accents.

Easy to store under a table, or even the hallway, when not in use, a versatile bench is a wise investment.

These contemporary ornaments from the Danish company Hübsch make beautifully understated table decorations.

This practical table seats up to six people once extended – just the thing if you have a few extra people round.

A smart plate-warming system comes into its own when the oven’s fit to bursting. It’ll heat up to 10 at a time.

Pip Rich recommends stackable stools for younger guests, but this Ercol design will impress grown-ups, too.

Swap cumbersome floral arrangements for characterful candleholders . They’ll bring decorative flair to any buffet table.

Made from recycled card, these cracker kits include hats, jokes, and snap strips for the all-important ‘bang’.

Christmas at eBay
Ready to let your hair down? Ebay has all you need to turn your home into a party house. Shop Home on eBay to get in the festive spirit.

