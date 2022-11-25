An investigation is ongoing in Johnson City after shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. Johnson City Police Captain Kevin Peters says the shots were fired into a home on Robinson Drive near John Exum Parkway around 823 pm Sunday. There are no suspects at this time and police are looking for witnesses to the incident. No injuries were reported and its believed the home was empty at the time the shots were fired.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO