DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
wcyb.com
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
Johnson City Press
ROGERSVILLE– District Attorney for District Three, Dan Armstrong, confirmed on Monday that the DA’s Office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week. Armstrong said that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and that he requested...
supertalk929.com
Shots Fired Into Johnson City Home. No Suspects, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation is ongoing in Johnson City after shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. Johnson City Police Captain Kevin Peters says the shots were fired into a home on Robinson Drive near John Exum Parkway around 823 pm Sunday. There are no suspects at this time and police are looking for witnesses to the incident. No injuries were reported and its believed the home was empty at the time the shots were fired.
Johnson City Press
New trial date set for man accused of shooting Norton police chief
WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021. James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim's condition was not known Sunday.
Johnson City Press
JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday night after a standoff with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to a release from Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, Darrell Ogg, 59, […]
Johnson City Press
Body of missing Clintwood man found
NORTON — A search-and-rescue team has found the body of a Clintwood man who disappeared from Norton Community Hospital two weeks ago. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Sunday that a ground search team from Black Diamond Search and Rescue was doing a final in-depth look Saturday along the Business Route 23 area in the west end of Norton when they discovered the body of 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
993thex.com
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners reject settlement to bitcoin lawsuit
The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Alleged Burglary In Letcher County
An update from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office:. Deputy Seth Whitaker arrested two male subjects today and charged them with:. We received a call that a house that had been flooded on Charlie White Lane had been broken into during the night. The homeowners had video from their security system.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
