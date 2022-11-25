Read full article on original website
21 players to watch from 21 girls basketball teams in Bay City area for 2023
BAY CITY, MI -- The new high school girls basketball season is upon us and it’s time to delve into the area hoops scene once again. Here’s a look at 21 players to watch from 21 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
Muskegon football ‘fought tooth and nail’ through state finals loss to mighty Detroit King
DETROIT -- The Detroit Martin Luther King football team was relentless on Saturday night in the Division 3 state championship game and Muskegon had a front row seat. A roster filled with next-level talent, everything clicked for King as the Crusaders punted just once all game in a 56-27 win over the Big Reds. Muskegon watched as it went from battling to tie the game, to keeping it within one score, then two scores, then three scores.
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Gladwin football's stellar defense defeats Frankenmuth in Division 5 state championship
DETROIT – The Gladwin Flying G’s (14-0) outlasted the Frankenmuth Eagles (13-1) 10-7 in a nail biting Division 5 football state championship game. Gladwin recorded its first undefeated season in program history, along with its first finals appearance and state title. The first half was a ...
Bryce Underwood shines again in D1 title game as Belleville football claims back-to-back titles
DETROIT -- If Bryce Underwood could ever be shaken on a football field, no one has found a way to do it. On Saturday afternoon at Ford Field, the sophomore quarterback added a second Division 1 state championship to his résumé as Belleville defeated Caledonia, 35-14, to complete the first undefeated season in Belleville history with a sparkling 14-0 record.
12 Bay City area girls basketball teams to keep an eye on in 2022-23
BAY CITY, MI -- The new high school girls basketball season is upon us and it’s time to delve into the area hoops scene once again. Here’s a look at some noteworthy teams from the MLive Bay City area -- including the 11 winningest teams from a year ago plus one squad making its return -- heading into the 2022-23 winter sports campaign.
Top teams, top players celebrate Michigan high school football championships
Sixteen high school football teams traveled to Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday to play for state championships. Eight brought state titles home, cementing their legacies at their schools and in the state.
See photos of Detroit MLK’s football victory over Muskegon for D3 state title
DETROIT, MI — Detroit Martin Luther King defeated Muskegon 56-27 in the Division 3 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Big-play Belleville pulls away from Caledonia to win second straight D1 state title
Belleville and Caledonia go head-to-head in Division 1 football championship DETROIT, MI -- Bryce Underwood has never shied away from the big moment so when he saw a chance to have an impact on Saturday’s Division 1 state championship game against Caledonia, he delivered. The sophomore quarterback was 15-for-25...
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
Michigan football players plant flag on Ohio State field after rivalry win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Never mind that Ohio Stadium has artificial turf. The Michigan football players had some planting to do. Immediately after Michigan’s 45-23 upset over Ohio State, several Wolverines brought an oversized block ‘M’ flag to midfield and forced it into the turf.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
What’s being said nationally after Michigan thumps Ohio State 45-23
No. 3 Michigan is headed back to the Big Ten championship, thanks to an upset victory against No. 3 Ohio State. The Wolverines (12-0) overcame a slow start and dominated the second half, outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 in front of a sellout crowd at Ohio Stadium -- a place they hadn’t won since 2000.
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents
A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
