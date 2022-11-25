ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubly, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon football ‘fought tooth and nail’ through state finals loss to mighty Detroit King

DETROIT -- The Detroit Martin Luther King football team was relentless on Saturday night in the Division 3 state championship game and Muskegon had a front row seat. A roster filled with next-level talent, everything clicked for King as the Crusaders punted just once all game in a 56-27 win over the Big Reds. Muskegon watched as it went from battling to tie the game, to keeping it within one score, then two scores, then three scores.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

12 Bay City area girls basketball teams to keep an eye on in 2022-23

BAY CITY, MI -- The new high school girls basketball season is upon us and it’s time to delve into the area hoops scene once again. Here’s a look at some noteworthy teams from the MLive Bay City area -- including the 11 winningest teams from a year ago plus one squad making its return -- heading into the 2022-23 winter sports campaign.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes

Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI

