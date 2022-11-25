ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDvVE_0jNOpjMn00

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.

Others said they felt for manager Rob Page after witnessing his family in tears at the end of the match.

Despite the “disappointment” some insisted Wales could still “smash” England in the third and final game in the group stage.

“We’re just sad really,” said Richard Jones , 56, from Cardiff, who is in Qatar with his 22-year-old son Yohji.

“We thought at the end that Wales would get a last-minute goal, as they often have. But we just lost it.

“And ultimately the right team won today, it’s just a real shame.”

Morgan Jones, 50, from Caernarfonshire, who had flown out with his partner and two children for the USA and Iran matches said: “It just wasn’t good enough, and really I’m happy for Iran. They deserved that win.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful for though. We’re here and we saw Gareth Bale score a penalty – which was a highlight.

“But it does make you feel like the golden era of Wales football is coming to an end, the sun is setting on the team.”

The defeat, which also saw goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off for a rash challenge, leaves Wales needing to beat England in the Group B decider, which Mr Jones admitted he was “dreaming of”.

He said: “We can still dream, it would amazing to go through after beating England.

“But at the moment, I think it’s highly unlikely.”

Some fans were more optimistic and when asked whether Wales would have a chance of winning the next game Alison Lewis, 62, Rachel James, 49 and Sheila Jones, 71, gave a resounding: “Yes”.

All three women said: “We’re disappointed for the boys more than anything.”

Ms Lewis, from Aberystwyth, said: “My heart breaks for Hennessey, to be red carded like that.

“It was very emotional watching it, but on the day the best team won. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s a shame the boys just couldn’t go up a gear.”

Of the next game against England, Ms James from Neath, said: “Go and get them boys.”

The women said they were sitting behind manager Rob Page’s family and said they felt for his two daughters who were crying at the end of the game.

The fans created another spine-tingling moment while singing the national anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ at the beginning of the game, while Iran fans were either silent or whistled and booed throughout theirs.

Neither team’s players followed the lead of the German team who used their team picture prior to their match against Japan to protest against Fifa’s decision to impose sporting sanctions on captains who wear the One Love armband – a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights.

A number of supporters in the crowd wore rainbow coloured hats and other items, despite some having them confiscated at the game against the USA on Monday.

On Thursday the Football Association of Wales said Fifa had confirmed that fans will be able to wear rainbow garments inside stadium and urged the body to “to adhere to their message that everybody will be welcome in Qatar”.

Former Wales captain Laura McAllister said she would have worn her bucket hat even if Fifa had not offered reassurances. She told PA news agency: “I was always going to wear my rainbow bucket hat to today’s game, regardless of what we heard back from Fifa, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to force Fifa’s hand on this.”

Arwel Owen said what happened on Monday had “spurred” him on to wear his rainbow bucket hat to the match.

The 38-year-old, from Hendy, said he is not a member of the LGBT community but felt it was important to be a supporter.

I don’t have any shame in supporting the movement wholeheartedly

Arwel Owen

“I don’t have any shame in supporting the movement wholeheartedly.

“I’ve been a follower of the Rainbow Wall for a while and have followed the women’s side for years, so I feel it’s important to make this small stand.”

Tensions reportedly flared near the stadium between pro-government fans said to have been harassing anti-government supporters, with a female supporter left shaken by the encounters.

Following the game, a small group of Iranian men and women stood playing and singing ‘Barayeh’, an Iranian protest song, as people gathered around and stood watch.

They also chanted ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ a slogan that has become popular during demonstrations in response to the death of Magda Amini.

Wales captain Gareth Bale once again passed a bucket hat to Iran’s captain at the kick-off.

Bale, 33, became Wales’ most-capped player, making his 110th appearance.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Variety

Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
New York Post

US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
The Independent

The Independent

944K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy