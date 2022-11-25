Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings
Seth Davis, the respected college basketball voice at CBS Sports and The Athletic, released his top-25 basketball poll on Monday morning, and it will have Indiana fans doing a serious burn. Like real serious on the disrespect scale, with a big dash of Purdue hatred tossed in, too.
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten / ACC Challenge ending after 23 years
Once the final buzzer sounds on Wednesday evening, that will be it for Indiana playing in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. ESPN announced on Monday the annual event, aired entirely on its family of networks, will end after this season. Indiana hosts North Carolina (9:15 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) in...
insidethehall.com
Three things to watch for: North Carolina at Indiana
We’ll have our traditional “what to expect” preview later in the week, but here are three things to watch for when North Carolina comes to Bloomington on Wednesday:. Are the Tar Heels weary after Sunday’s four-overtime loss?. North Carolina was the nation’s No. 1 team last...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Jackson State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased with the Hoosiers' 90-51 win over Jackson State on Friday. He talked about Tamar Bates' big day, the impact of Xavier Johnson's play and the status of the ''banged-up'' Trayce Jackson-Davis just a few days out from the big matchup with North Carolina on Wednesday.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Indiana Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Transfer Portal
Grant Gremel, a walk-on quarterback at Indiana who started the 2021 Old Oaken Bucket game, entered the transfer portal on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football enters offseason with similar questions as it had last year
Indiana football closed out its whimper of a season with a whimper of a game. The Hoosiers dropped the Old Oaken Bucket game to Purdue, 30-16. It’s the second straight rivalry game win for the Boilermakers and their fourth in the last five contests. And now, once again, Indiana...
247Sports
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
247Sports
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)
One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
11/26/22 Purdue 30, Indiana 16
The Purdue football team clinched the Big Ten West title by winning at Indiana on Saturday, 30-16. After falling behind 7-3 to the Hoosiers (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten) in the first half, Purdue took control in the second half. The Boilers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) were led by redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee's 99-yard rushing and sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell's 290 passing yards. Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones had four catches for 143 yards along the way, too.
247Sports
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury
Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
Indiana QB Dexter Williams II (leg) hospitalized after serious knee injury
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and transported to a hospital after sustaining what appeared to
wbiw.com
Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep
GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington residents invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground on December 1
Bloomington, Indiana – Residents of Bloomington will finally be able to enjoy an entertainment area within the city limits. The newest play area is a designated place where residents would be able to have fun time with their loved ones. The long-awaited opening of the new playground in Bloomington...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Holiday Market in Bloomington set to take place on Saturday
Bloomington, Indiana – This Thanksgiving weekend is a great opportunity for Bloomington residents to spend time with their families at the Holiday Market. According to the City of Bloomington, the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 N. Morton St. in Bloomington. City officials reminded those planning to attend the event that admission is free, and parking will be free all weekend.
Comments / 0