Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Big Ten / ACC Challenge ending after 23 years

Once the final buzzer sounds on Wednesday evening, that will be it for Indiana playing in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. ESPN announced on Monday the annual event, aired entirely on its family of networks, will end after this season. Indiana hosts North Carolina (9:15 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Three things to watch for: North Carolina at Indiana

We’ll have our traditional “what to expect” preview later in the week, but here are three things to watch for when North Carolina comes to Bloomington on Wednesday:. Are the Tar Heels weary after Sunday’s four-overtime loss?. North Carolina was the nation’s No. 1 team last...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

11/26/22 Purdue 30, Indiana 16

The Purdue football team clinched the Big Ten West title by winning at Indiana on Saturday, 30-16. After falling behind 7-3 to the Hoosiers (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten) in the first half, Purdue took control in the second half. The Boilers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) were led by redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee's 99-yard rushing and sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell's 290 passing yards. Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones had four catches for 143 yards along the way, too.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep

GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
LAWRENCE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS
mdmh-bloomington.com

Holiday Market in Bloomington set to take place on Saturday

Bloomington, Indiana – This Thanksgiving weekend is a great opportunity for Bloomington residents to spend time with their families at the Holiday Market. According to the City of Bloomington, the 20th Anniversary of the Holiday Market will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 N. Morton St. in Bloomington. City officials reminded those planning to attend the event that admission is free, and parking will be free all weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

