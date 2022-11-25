Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'
Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week. Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November. He had approached the girl just after...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Disappearance of Staffordshire boy prompts police appeal
Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy following his disappearance at the weekend. The Staffordshire force said Mark Moorhouse, from Flash, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers. The force said people could get in touch by phoning 101 or...
BBC
Parliament Hill Lido sees one hypothermia case a day
A lido has urged swimmers to spend less time in the water, after seeing at least one hypothermia case a day over the past week. Parliament Hill Lido in Hampstead, north London, issued the warning on its Facebook page after lifeguards noticed a rise in cases. Cold water swimming has...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Witness appeal after woman, 69, killed in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Surrey. The crash happened on the junction of Jenner Road and Harvey Road in Guildford just before 11:00 GMT on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital but died later that day. Her...
BBC
New appeal for missing Sacriston miner Edward Donnelly 20 years on
Police have renewed a 20-year-old appeal for information about a miner they believe to have been murdered. Edward Donnelly, 53, went missing from his home in Sacriston near Durham in March 2002. Durham Police said they believed people in the community had vital information which could help his family "finally...
BBC
Family pay tribute to grandmother hit by car
Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old grandmother who died after being hit by a car. Wendy Setterfield, of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford Focus at about 20:05 GMT in Church Street on Friday. Her family said she was...
Comments / 0