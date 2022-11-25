ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jmusportsnews.com

JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East

JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Lanes clear after crash on I-95 North in Hanover

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have cleared but traffic is still backed up in the area. HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing significant backups in Hanover. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place at mile marker 93, just after the England Street/Patrick […]
HANOVER, VA
cbs19news

CPD formally announces police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Gallery: More than 330 served at Parksley’s Community Thanksgiving dinner

More than 330 residents came and took part in Parksley’s free Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Nearly 50 volunteers spent the better part of their Thursday, as well as three days for the prep work, volunteering to cook and serve the meals. In total the volunteers cooked 22 turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes and 65 pies.
PARKSLEY, VA
WMDT.com

Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man

CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of drugs

SEAFORD, Del. – Two Sussex County men are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Friday night. Around 8:37 p.m. on November 25th, Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road, near Eskridge Road, with an improper brake light that did not use a turn signal. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and found 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford inside.
SEAFORD, DE
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire

Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon. The woman, because of her mobility limitations, wasn’t able to escape the 2:15 p.m. fire at Deer Run Apartments on Port Republic Road on her own, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. Firefighters from Tower 1...
HARRISONBURG, VA

