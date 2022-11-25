Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East
JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
(23) CCU football drops regular season finale at James Madison, 47-7
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Chanticleers were held to a season-low seven points in a 47-7 road loss at James Madison in the regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped CCU to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SBC play. With the win, JMU finished their season at 8-3 overall and […]
WHSV
Riverheads wins Region 1B Championship, advances to Class 1 State Semifinal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads powered past Central Lunenburg 42-13 to claim the Region 1B Championship. The Gladiators were led by running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. Cook-Cash had 13 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Bryant added 11 carries for 102 yards and two scores. The...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
Lanes clear after crash on I-95 North in Hanover
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have cleared but traffic is still backed up in the area. HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing significant backups in Hanover. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place at mile marker 93, just after the England Street/Patrick […]
WHSV
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
Police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Ashland
Aldo Arnaldo Hernandez-Ortega was last seen at his home in Ashland at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
cbs19news
CPD formally announces police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
shoredailynews.com
Gallery: More than 330 served at Parksley’s Community Thanksgiving dinner
More than 330 residents came and took part in Parksley’s free Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Nearly 50 volunteers spent the better part of their Thursday, as well as three days for the prep work, volunteering to cook and serve the meals. In total the volunteers cooked 22 turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes and 65 pies.
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
WMDT.com
Seaford traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of drugs
SEAFORD, Del. – Two Sussex County men are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Friday night. Around 8:37 p.m. on November 25th, Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road, near Eskridge Road, with an improper brake light that did not use a turn signal. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and found 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford inside.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire
Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon. The woman, because of her mobility limitations, wasn’t able to escape the 2:15 p.m. fire at Deer Run Apartments on Port Republic Road on her own, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. Firefighters from Tower 1...
NBC12
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man. On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage. Police say the Silverado was traveling...
