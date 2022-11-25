Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in OhioTravel MavenSabina, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WYSO Weekend: November 26-27, 2022
Resurrecting a Springfield burial ground: A note from a descendant of Revolutionary War Veterans left at a gravesite kickstarted efforts by the community to restore a forgotten cemetery in Downtown Springfield. The cemetery holds the remains, and forgotten stories, of the city's first white residents. Renee Wilde visited the cemetery to learn more about the history being uncovered there.
WYSO Daily News Update: African, Caribbean cooking classes coming to Fairborn
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for November 27, 2022, with Chris Welter:. (ODOT) Improvements will be made in the area between west Main Street and the concrete plaza under the I-75 bridge. Plans include: updating the sidewalks, installing lighting and putting in more swings, trash cans, outdoor tables and dog stations. The project carries a price tag just under 500-thousand dollars. Construction begins in April 2024.
Food company to offer African cooking classes in Fairborn
After starting cooking classes in Dayton and Cincinnati two years ago, Afromeals will expand to Fairborn. The company said their goal is to bring fun, curated cooking experiences to the city. Chef Gabi Odebode, the co-founder of Afromeals, said that after moving to Ohio from Maryland in 2018, it took...
Airwaves - The Who blows out Hara Arena in 1971
On August 13th, 1971, the legendary Rock band The Who played an equally legendary show at the now defunct (and also legendary) Hara Arena. I used the descriptor ‘legendary’ because apparently this night of the band’s Who’s Next tour was really notable. This blogger said so and so did another blog writer. The show was so special it was made into a bootleg album (it looks like this was done at least twice).
Local nonprofit's role in Honda EV battery plant
The companies’ $4.4 billion investment will bring around 2,500 jobs to the region. Honda invested $700 million into the retooling of the existing plants, which is estimated to result in 300 new jobs. $3.5 billion is being invested with LG Energy Solutions to build the EV battery plant, resulting in around 2,200 jobs.
Book Nook: 'The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown' by Lawrence Block
Lawrence Block has published over 200 books. He is now in his eighties and his output has been greatly reduced. Even so, he is still full of surprises. A few years ago he told me that he had probably published his final novel. Then he wrote Dead Girl Blues. I assumed that would definitely be it though, that he was finished with novels. Fortunately I was wrong, Lawrence just put out yet another fine novel, The Burglar Who Met Fredric Brown. Over the years I have interviewed him five times. During this conversation he offered up a tantalizing hint, that he is working on something. He would not say what. I cannot wait to find out what it is.
A power outage at a water purification plant leaves Houston under a boil water notice
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice due to a power failure at one of the city's main water purification plants. Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider reports city leaders are still trying to understand why, but they hope to restore clean water by Tuesday. (SOUNDBITE OF SHOPPING...
