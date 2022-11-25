ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk unveils Twitter verification program with different colored check marks

By Heather Hamilton
Twitter’s v erification program will get a new look with different colored check marks.

The social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk , said early Friday morning that companies, governments, and people would each receive different colors next to their verified account names.


‘RESTORE PUBLIC TRUST’: MUSK SAYS TWITTER MUST EXPLAIN HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP CENSORSHIP

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk said .

Musk noted the launch of Twitter’s new verification program is tentatively planned for next Friday.

“Painful, but necessary,” the CEO added.

Musk also promised a “longer explanation next week," adding that certain accounts may feature more than one check mark.


Earlier this month, Musk outlined his vision for a new version of Twitter Blue , a verification service available to users for $8 a month.

Twitter also implemented an “official” tag labeling media or government accounts as being authentic on Nov. 9. Musk did away with the new function after only a few hours, claiming it created a “two-tiered system.”

However, a couple of days later, the social media platform reimplemented the tag following several fake accounts posing as other companies.

