IGN
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Trailer
Get ready to squash bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination, the upcoming 12-player PvE co-op first-person shooter from Offworld Industries that's coming to PC Early Access in 2023. Expect three playable classes, defense-building, large-scale battles, and more.
Slave Zero X - Official Atavaka Voice Actor Reveal Teaser Trailer
Slave Zero X is an upcoming 2.5D biopunk hack-n-slash game set in the world of 1999's Slave Zero. Jordan Reynolds (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Lupin III) is set to voice the deadly armored swordsman and assassin, Atavaka. He is also one of the Five Calamities in the action game. Slave...
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
Wild West Dynasty - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer
Wild West Dynasty is coming to Early Access on February 16, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the locations of this open-world sandbox game with survival and city-builder elements, set in America in the 1800s. In Wild West Dynasty, fight for your survival against scorching heat and...
Crossfire: Legion - Official Launch Announcement Trailer
Crossfire: Legion will be leaving Early Access on December 8, 2022. Watch the latest action-packed trailer for another look at this real-time strategy game. The full launch will add the Final Campaign, Act IV, as well as the Operation Northside co-op mode, the new game mode called Brawl, a new skirmish map called Labyrinth, a new payload map called Tongren Facility, twelve new units, three additional commanders, and A.I. creation for the Battle Lines, Payload, Brawl, and Standard Game modes.
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
The Settlers: New Allies - Official Developer Update Video
The Settlers: New Allies will be available on Windows PC on February 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch. Join creative director Christian...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Levincia Gym (Electric)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Eletric Type Gym Test in Levincia and defeat the Gym Leader Iono. 11:01 Levincia Electric-type Gym Leader Iono Battle. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
Elden Ring Is on Sale for Cyber Monday 2022
The Black Friday deal on Elden Ring is now a Cyber Monday deal. You can grab yourself a copy of the sensational Elden Ring for just $35 from the folks over at Walmart. It's highly unlikely that we'll be shutting up about this deal now that we've found it. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get your hands on a copy of this amazing title. For more gaming discounts, check out our full round-up on the best video game Cyber Monday deals.
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore
The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Grab an Xbox Series X Refrigerator for $55
Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
The Applecore - Buried Treasure 1 - Mining Glory
Once you've picked up the Mining Glory map, the Treasure can be collected deep within The Applecore. But before you can even collect the Treasure Map in Nidavellir, you'll need to complete the Forging Destiny main quest. The Applecore - Buried Treasure 1 - Mining Glory. Prerequisite: Complete the Forging...
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Need for Speed: Unbound High Resolution Gameplay Leaked Online; EA Apologises for Recent Twitter Controversy
Leaks are very common in today's day and age for almost all industries, but it isn't fair for the developers that have put in months and years to create the game for the players. The most recent victim to leaks is none other than the most anticipated arcade racing title of 2022, Need for Speed: Unbound.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
