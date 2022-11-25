ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMIBS_0jNOnPsX00

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year

Repairs aren’t yet available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Dealers will update the vehicles’ engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. Also, if there’s a pressure drop in the injectors, engine power will be cut to minimize risk and let drivers get to a safe location to stop and call for service, Ford said.

They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford said it’s not replacing the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low, an estimated 0.38% for 2020 models and 0.22% for 2021 to 2022 models. The rate is for 15 years or 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

E-Rabs fall at the buzzer to East St. Louis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs met with the East Saint Louis Flyers Saturday afternoon in the finisher of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic. The Flyers rallied from a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat East on a buzzer-beating layup, 65-64. That win improved the Flyers to 4-0 and gave East Saint Louis its second […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois police save child drowning in icy pond

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday. It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water. Police […]
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

(WTVO) — Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Walmart took the top spot for Black Friday online deal shopping. Search intelligence platform “Captify” said that Walmart dominated this year as searches leaped a massive 386% compared to last year, likely due to inflation costs. Target […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12-year-old dies playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old boy from Mississippi lost his life while playing a game of Russian Roulette Friday night. Markell Noah was originally reported missing and was later found dead at an abandoned house, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told WLBT. Two juveniles and a 21-year-old adult were arrested by the department […]
JACKSON, MS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon workers protest pay, poor working conditions

(WTVO) — Some packages could be delayed for those that shop on Amazon. Thousands of Amazon workers have walked off the job, citing low pay and poor working conditions. The protests came with a massive railroad strike looking in the background. Trains move about a third of all goods in the country. The railroad union […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy