ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Will California’s diverse legislature equate to policy changes for women and LGBTQ+ communities?

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GW2nV_0jNOnLar00

California’s legislature body is poised to look more like residents of the Golden State than ever before.

With eight openly LGBTQ+ candidates winning their races, the state Legislature is on track to have at least 10% LGBTQ+ representation, Equality California, a nonprofit civil rights group, said in a news release.

That number could increase to 13 LGBTQ+ legislatures if other candidates for win their races; some votes are still being counted.

Overall, LGBTQ+ members could represent areas in California like San Diego, Fontana and East Los Angeles.

Why does it take California so long to count votes?

“Representation is power,” Tony Hoang, Equality California executive director, said in a statement. “LGBTQ+ people belong in every room and deserve a seat at every table where decisions impacting our community and our lives are being made.”

The legislature’s growing diversity is expected to impact its policy output, said Matt Lesenyie, an assistant professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach.

“With membership changes coming from the election, I would expect that the bills proposed and argued in committees will be shaped by the legislature’s composition,” Lesenyie said. “I expect that the bills they propose will reflect some of their identity and be able to recognize those identities in their communities easier.”

In past sessions, the LGBTQ+ caucus helped push for the landmark legislation that made California a refuge for transgender health care, Cal Matters reported .

A record number of women, as many as 52, could hold seats in the state legislature as well, Cal Matters reported. In the past session, women made up 39 of the 120 legislators.

Similar to the policy effect more LGBTQ+ members will have, Lesenyie expects that more policies advocating for women will also be presented.

“Californians should be proud that our legislature is diverse and is continuously diversifying,” Lesenyie said. “We are all in the same year, but many other states are relatively homogenous in their legislative composition in age and race.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 31

Loren Mcmann
3d ago

there is nobody representing the working man the real working man the one that pays for everything, if your pay comes from taxes you don't pay taxes ,cause you can't pay taxes with tax money

Reply
18
Columbus
3d ago

With all the 🐂💩 news stories about LTBG.... community! You'd think they were majority of Californians! Iinstead of less then 5% they really are!

Reply
14
Lydia Mendoza Washington
3d ago

I don't care if you are lbgwxyz when you come to the table to make laws I know there's nothing on your mind but how can I push my MY agenda not what all the people need or want since the gay community feels picked on or don't have rights. If you are gay and have no rights how did you make it to the state legislature? You have rights that's how you got your position. Not everyone choses to be gay just like some choose to stay the way they were created by GOD ALMIGHTY.

Reply
16
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month on Monday, November 28th. "During Native American Heritage Month, California honors and lifts up the enduring perseverance, diverse cultures, and excellence of all the people who first called this state and nation home," reads the first part of the proclamation document. "As we take this month to recognize the incredible tenacity of Native communities in the face of unimaginable odds throughout our history, we also reflect on the progress we have made together in the spirit of healing, growth, and our shared future. Over the past four years, the leadership and advocacy of Native peoples working in partnership with the state have forged breakthroughs in addressing long-standing injustices and creating a California that embraces the stories, values, and strengths of all people."
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven on Gov. Newsom’s requested Special Session

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — CalMatters political reporter and newsletter writer Emily Hoeven joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the impending return to the state capitol for California lawmakers. Hoeven gives insight into the special session Governor Gavin Newsom has requested surrounding a possible tax on the excess profits of oil companies. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy