ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Wall Street opens mixed as investors eye China virus crisis

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXNNR_0jNOmNSw00

TOKYO — (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq is down 0.5%. U.S. trading resumed after markets stayed closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will close early at 1 p.m. Eastern today. Global shares are mixed amid worries about China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation.

France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.

Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia.

China has been expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers making Apple's iPhone clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record.

Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019.

“Reopening policies have pivoted in China, which will be a gradual process. COVID control measures will vary across cities, but positive top-down approaches will be ongoing,” said Stephen Innes, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 28,283.03. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,259.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.1% to 2,437.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 17,573.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,101.69.

Data on inflation in Tokyo for November beat analysts' expectations, with the core consumer price index showing a 3.6% rise, the highest in more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve and the world's other central banks have been raising interest rates to try to rein in decades-high inflation. But the Bank of Japan has resisted tightening monetary policy, a move that would counter inflationary pressures by discouraging borrowing by businesses and consumers.

“With the Bank of Japan being one of the few outliers which has not embarked on a rate-hiking process, the point of pivot will be a key question into next year," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will be back for a shortened session on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.08 cents to $79.02 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 95 cents to $86.19 a barrel in London.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.58 yen. The euro cost $1.0419, inching up from $1.0411.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Declines Amid Protests Over COVID Restrictions In China

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in sentiment among US investors after the Dow Jones dropped around 500 points on Monday. China continued to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in new cases. The restrictions impacted the life of the common man, prompting people to resort to protests.
Reuters

Nestle raises 2022 sales guidance for third time this year

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nestle's (NESN.S) 2022 sales guidance was nudged higher for the third time this year on Tuesday as the world's largest packaged food company continues to counter sharp cost inflation by raising prices.
Reuters

French COVID cases on the rise again - government spokesman

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in recent days, French government spokesman told journalists on Tuesday. "The COVID epidemic seems to be picking up again", Olivier Veran said, adding there was a 40% rise in new cases since last week.
The Independent

Rail industry warning over ‘spiral of decline’

A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned.Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the Government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”.It wants operators to be given more influence on key issues such as timetabling, marketing and fares.The body commissioned analysis by consultancy Oxera which suggested the Treasury will missing out on up to £1.6 billion over two years due to restrictive contracts limiting the ability of train companies to drive the recovery in passenger numbers.The gap in...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Hails Twitter Community Notes For Flagging His Fake News Post — Silver Lining In His Chaotic Leadership Journey?

Twitter chief Elon Musk praised the Community Notes feature after it flagged his post, indicating fake news. What Happened: Musk tweeted fake news with a doctored headline attributed to CNN to illustrate the importance of the Community Notes feature. He then quoted the tweet and applauded the feature for noting that the news was not genuine.
The Associated Press

University students sent home as China tries to end protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong — but showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities that saw crowds gather over the weekend. Those widespread demonstrations were unprecedented since the army crushed the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Tsinghua University, where students rallied, and other schools in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong said they were protecting students from COVID-19 by sending them home.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy