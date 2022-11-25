ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Mixed emotions’ as relatives remember those not alive to see guilty verdict

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlXmo_0jNOm6Xq00

The family of Aidan McAnespie have described a day of mixed emotions after a former soldier was convicted of his killing more than 30 years ago.

David Holden was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie close to an army checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988.

Many members of his family and their supporters were at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning as Mr Justice O’Hara delivered the verdict.

Outside court, Mr McAnespie’s brother Sean became emotional as he recalled family members who had not lived to hear the judgment.

“We waited 34 years, we never thought we would have got it,” he said.

“I’m thinking of my father and my mother that prayed and prayed for this day, and they’re not here to see it.

“As a family we’re very relieved and happy. We’ve such a big family, cousins, community and relations to help us through this, it took the whole lot to get us over the line.”

Brian Gormley, a cousin of Mr McAnespie, said this was why families fight for decades.

He described a day of mixed emotions, and referred to those who had not lived to see it, including both of Mr McAnespie’s parents, as well as his sister Eilish who initially led the campaign for justice.

“We’re thinking primarily of Aidan, of Eilish (his sister) who, for the first 20 years of the campaign led the charge – and probably at the cost of her own health – we think of Lizzie (his mother) and John (his father),” he said.

“Some people will wonder why do families persist for 34 years following cases this old.

“Well, it’s very clear. John, Aidan’s father, the day that the PPS announced that David Holden was going to be prosecuted, said the only demand he had is that he hears the truth, because as a family we did not believe the version of events that David Holden or the British government put out at the time of Aidan’s shooting.

“I think we have been corroborated in terms of Justice O’Hara’s ruling today.”

It is possible for other families, and we would encourage other families to not give up hope, there is always a chance of you getting justice

Mr Gormley also criticised a government Bill which would end historical prosecutions from the Troubles.

“The important thing to take out of today’s ruling is, yes, Aidan McAnespie was shot 34 years ago, the argument is always that the passage of time will make it almost impossible to get to the truth. This ruling today blows that out of the water,” he said.

“It is possible for other families, and we would encourage other families to not give up hope, there is always a chance of you getting justice.

“We feel some sense of closure in terms of what we have got out of the trial, other families are entitled to the same.”

Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International, who has been supporting the family, said the judgment “must sound the death knell” for the legacy Bill.

“We call on the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drop the Bill. It cannot be right that the UK government are deciding who gets justice for serious crimes such as manslaughter, murder and torture,” she said.

“This family here today after 34 long years have got justice. Other families are waiting for justice and we call on the British Prime Minister to drop the Troubles Bill. It is not too late to do the right thing.

“Every member of the community and every victim of the Troubles deserves justice.

“Today is about Aidan McAnespie, and it has been nearly 35 years for this family to get to that point, and they’re to be commended for the dignity with which they have fought their campaign.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

‘Deeply unjust’ postcode lottery putting lives of domestic abuse victims at risk

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner has warned a “deeply unjust” postcode lottery is putting the lives of victims at risk in a report that maps services nationally for the first time ever. New research shows huge regional inequalities in access to support across England and Wales, according to summary...
newschain

China anti-lockdown protests paused as police flood city streets

There was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures on Tuesday in Beijing, with police out in force and temperatures well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Doddie Weir’s ‘determination to make a difference’ praised after death at 52

A close friend of Doddie Weir has praised his “determination to make a difference” for others as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease. The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).
newschain

Sunak promises ‘reinvigorated’ relationship with Europe

Rishi Sunak has promised a “reinvigorated” relationship with Europe, even as he pledged that the UK would “never align” with EU law. In a speech to dignitaries and business leaders at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, the Prime Minister signalled a shift in UK-EU relations in the wake of his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
newschain

Sadiq Khan, Sir Chris Whitty join public health leaders for air pollution talks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty will join public health leaders on Tuesday to discuss how they can work together to tackle air pollution. It marks the first time London’s Public Health Forum has brought together senior health experts from across the capital to discuss the impact of air pollution on health.
newschain

Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards. She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez...
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Joe Rodon ready for ‘brilliant challenge’ of marking Spurs colleague Harry Kane

Joe Rodon cannot wait for the “brilliant challenge” of tackling Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales’ make-or-break World Cup clash with England. Centre-back Rodon says he has faced England captain Kane “maybe a million times in training” but never marked him in a competitive game.
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Volcano in eastern El Salvador begins to erupt

Authorities in El Salvador have warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the east of the country to be alert after it began to erupt. The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano, which is located about 83 miles (135km) east of the capital, San Salvador.
newschain

Watchdog’s music industry probe finds no competition problems

The UK’s competition watchdog has said that a concentration of power in the hands of a few music streaming services and record labels is not hurting either listeners or musicians, despite the pleas of some in the industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said that things are “good” for...
newschain

Gareth Southgate keen to ensure Phil Foden does not become victim of own success

England manager Gareth Southgate wants to ensure Phil Foden does not become a victim of his own success. The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games. He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but...
newschain

Fans enjoy raucous night in Doha ahead of World Cup ‘Battle of Britain’

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout. The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Make your own festive terrarium without spending a fortune

Add a touch of festive magic to your home this Christmas with a low-maintenance terrarium that can be completely personalised to suit your style – and will last long after the other decorations have been packed away. “There are two different types of terrarium: open terrariums and closed terrariums,...
newschain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at end of year

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal. Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team. Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy