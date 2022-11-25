Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Calm before Tuesday storms
TODAY: The clouds will finally clear out this morning. Temperatures will start in the low 40s and rise into the low 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a south wind of 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: We are watching Tuesday closely. Ingredients will be in place for severe thunderstorms. The...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine on Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday
TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear in the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. TOMORROW: Sunny and mild weather on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with a light wind from the south. TUESDAY: The chance for strong...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry and breezy on Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will slowly exit the area overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Clouds will slowly exit the area on Sunday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will stay a bit breezy out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
National Weather Service delays planned Little Rock radar shut-down due to weather threat
Fears about a radar-less severe weather event were relieved Monday after a decision by the National Weather Service.
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 28, 2022: Great opportunity for South Arkansas
Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists had much to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Nov. 28, that the average price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 10.7 cents last week to $2.99. The national average price of gasoline fell 12.4 cents a gallon to $3.52....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Waterfowl hunters should report signs of avian influenza
LITTLE ROCK — Due to the risk of avian influenza, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking waterfowl hunters to remain vigilant for any concentrations of sick or dead birds they find in the wild. The risk of humans contracting the disease remains low, but hunters can help further minimize that risk by following a few simple precautions.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
fox16.com
Photos: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, causes fiery skies
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON) — The world’s largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades, causing quite the show. Residents across Kona shared photos and videos of the glow from Mauna Loa overnight with Nexstar’s KHON. The eruption can even be seen...
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
hotsprings.org
Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas
Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
