ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cost-of-living support should be ‘more targeted’ for vulnerable – Tesco chief

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFQHF_0jNOlv0500
Financial News

The boss of Tesco has said the Government should make cost-of-living support “more targeted” for the vulnerable as he warned over food poverty.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of the supermarket giant, said he has seen positive signs of shopping behaviour in Tesco stores since energy bill support was handed out to UK households from October.

However, he suggested that improvements could still be made to financial support.

Mr Murphy told the PA news agency: “It looks like the action by the Government has helped but I believe it can be more targeted in the form of who it helps, to help the vulnerable.

“There should be a case for more means testing with support.

“There is a certain responsibility that should be shared by businesses, government and communities to help those most at need.”

Mr Murphy said he “cannot predict” if food poverty will worsen but said Tesco is steadfast in its commitment to keeping prices affordable for all customers amid the uncertain backdrop.

It came as the retailer launched it first “reverse supermarket”, where shoppers can purchase food for donations for vulnerable people rather than for themselves.

Tesco is working with charity partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust for the Give Back Express pop-up shop on Poland Street in central London over this weekend.

FareShare has forecast that it will redistribute more than 13,000 tonnes of food to people this winter as rampant energy bill rises weigh on households.

The Trussell Trust also confirmed that 320,000 people used a food bank for the first time between April to September this year and warned that demand in continuing to rise.

Tesco said this winter will be “increasingly challenging” for many families as it hailed support from customers and staff through food donations.

Mr Murphy said the retailer has witnessed increased pressure on its customers’ budgets over the past year, with more turning to value product ranges.

“We have seen many shoppers have been pricing down, which highlights the importance of having a range of pricing,” he said.

“We can’t control the future but I expect the demand for these lines will still be strong over the next 12 or 24 months.”

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare chief executive, said: “The cost of living crisis is driving millions of people into food insecurity.

“At a time when food prices and energy bills are rising, the demand for food from FareShare has skyrocketed with 75%6 of our charities telling us they need access to more food.”

Emma Revie, chief executive at Trussell Trust said: “At a time when food banks are facing a tsunami of need created by the soaring cost of living, we would like to share a heartfelt thanks to Tesco for their ongoing commitment to helping the Trussell Trust provide people with access to essential items, while we work to create a future where everyone is free from hunger – for good.”

Mr Murphy added: “This winter will be increasingly challenging for many people facing food uncertainty, and food banks and frontline charities need our help more than ever before.

“We have been working with FareShare and the Trussell Trust for 10 years, and during this time our generous customers have helped donate over 100 million meals to communities across the UK, with Tesco topping up donations by 20%.

“Whether it’s at the Give Back Express, in your local store through our annual Food Collection, or via your Clubcard points online, even the smallest donation can make a real difference and help to spread a little more Christmas joy this year.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Travelodge cheers record quarter and upbeat over outlook despite cost crisis

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has revealed a record third quarter thanks to a surge in bookings after it saw soaring demand from mourners following the Queen’s death. The group – which has 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain – said that by the end of the three months to September, it had already beaten the full-year result notched up in 2019 before the pandemic struck.
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Sunak promises ‘reinvigorated’ relationship with Europe

Rishi Sunak has promised a “reinvigorated” relationship with Europe, even as he pledged that the UK would “never align” with EU law. In a speech to dignitaries and business leaders at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, the Prime Minister signalled a shift in UK-EU relations in the wake of his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
The Independent

Rail industry warning over ‘spiral of decline’

A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned.Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the Government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”.It wants operators to be given more influence on key issues such as timetabling, marketing and fares.The body commissioned analysis by consultancy Oxera which suggested the Treasury will missing out on up to £1.6 billion over two years due to restrictive contracts limiting the ability of train companies to drive the recovery in passenger numbers.The gap in...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

EasyJet cuts losses and insists Britons will not ditch holidays amid cost crisis

Budget airline easyJet has insisted cash-strapped Britons will not ditch their overseas holidays in the face of soaring costs as it posted sharply narrowed annual losses after a record summer performance. The group reported underlying pre-tax losses of £178 million for the 12 months to September 30 against losses of...
newschain

Nato ministers meet to drum up more aid and arms for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Nato counterparts are meeting in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country’s devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in...
newschain

Sunak signals ‘evolutionary leap’ in British foreign policy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has offered a vision of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors like China, as he signalled an “evolutionary leap” in British foreign policy. In his first major foreign policy speech, Mr Sunak indicated to international dignitaries and business leaders on...
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

China anti-lockdown protests paused as police flood city streets

There was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures on Tuesday in Beijing, with police out in force and temperatures well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures...
newschain

Call for ‘decisive action’ as report shows high stress among educational staff

Targeted funding and more efforts to improve wellbeing are needed in education according to a charity which found three quarters of staff are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector. Some 59% of all educational staff surveyed have considered quitting in the past academic year...
newschain

Israel’s Likud party signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultra-nationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews. In a sign of the prospective government’s hardline composition, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party announced that the agreement names Noam faction leader Avi Maoz...
newschain

‘Deeply unjust’ postcode lottery putting lives of domestic abuse victims at risk

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner has warned a “deeply unjust” postcode lottery is putting the lives of victims at risk in a report that maps services nationally for the first time ever. New research shows huge regional inequalities in access to support across England and Wales, according to summary...
newschain

Watchdog’s music industry probe finds no competition problems

The UK’s competition watchdog has said that a concentration of power in the hands of a few music streaming services and record labels is not hurting either listeners or musicians, despite the pleas of some in the industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said that things are “good” for...
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at end of year

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal. Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team. Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
newschain

Sadiq Khan, Sir Chris Whitty join public health leaders for air pollution talks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty will join public health leaders on Tuesday to discuss how they can work together to tackle air pollution. It marks the first time London’s Public Health Forum has brought together senior health experts from across the capital to discuss the impact of air pollution on health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy