ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who could return to Twitter under Elon Musk’s suspension ‘amnesty’?

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8Rl5_0jNOlrTB00
Financial News

Elon Musk’s proposal to grant an amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts would see a number of controversial figures allowed back on to the platform.

Mr Musk has said he would grant the reprieve to those accounts which had not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” as part of his personal pledge to increase free speech on the site.

The exact process for how Twitter will decide if an account falls within these boundaries has not been disclosed.

But the amnesty could reinstate a range of controversial figures who were banned for breaching the site’s rules around hateful conduct, inciting violence or spreading misinformation.

That list of suspended accounts includes former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, conspiracy theorist David Icke, and former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

Rapper Wiley – who was banned in 2020 for antisemitic comments – and Father Ted creator Graham Linehan, who was also banned in 2020 for breaking Twitter rules around hateful conduct with comments about trans people, could also return to the platform.

And it remains unclear if the accounts of other extreme figures, such as that of far-right activist Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon – and Britain First leader Paul Golding would have their own permanent bans reconsidered.

Imagine the uproar if a new government was elected and said they were going to release everyone from prison. The public would be terrified. Well, this is the social media equivalent and is just the latest example of Musk demonstrating his weak moral compass

Mr Musk’s decision has sparked alarm among online safety campaigners, with many warning that the change would lead to a rise in hate and abuse on the site.

Tony Restell, the founder of social media agency Social-Hire, said: “It beggars belief that this is even being considered.

“Imagine the uproar if a new government was elected and said they were going to release everyone from prison. The public would be terrified.

“Well, this is the social media equivalent and is just the latest example of Musk demonstrating his weak moral compass.”

Mr Musk has said that, under his leadership, Twitter will look to combat any attempts to spread hate or abuse by minimising and demoting such content so fewer people see it.

But Adam Hadley, executive director of UN-backed safety group Tech Against Terrorism, said the approach could allow more dangerous content to spread on the site.

“Mr Musk is playing with fire by threatening to dismantle policies and processes developed to counter terrorist and violent content and operations,” he said.

“People and entities previously banned for hate speech and extremism should remain banned in the future.

“Elon Musk says hate tweets will be ‘demoted and demonetised’. In fact, this latest pronouncement leaves the platform ripe for the delivery and deployment of terrorist content and operations.

“Harmful content may be harder to find, but they will remain on Twitter.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at end of year

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal. Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team. Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
newschain

Joe Rodon ready for ‘brilliant challenge’ of marking Spurs colleague Harry Kane

Joe Rodon cannot wait for the “brilliant challenge” of tackling Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales’ make-or-break World Cup clash with England. Centre-back Rodon says he has faced England captain Kane “maybe a million times in training” but never marked him in a competitive game.
newschain

EasyJet cuts losses and insists Britons will not ditch holidays amid cost crisis

Budget airline easyJet has insisted cash-strapped Britons will not ditch their overseas holidays in the face of soaring costs as it posted sharply narrowed annual losses after a record summer performance. The group reported underlying pre-tax losses of £178 million for the 12 months to September 30 against losses of...
newschain

Watchdog’s music industry probe finds no competition problems

The UK’s competition watchdog has said that a concentration of power in the hands of a few music streaming services and record labels is not hurting either listeners or musicians, despite the pleas of some in the industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said that things are “good” for...
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Fans enjoy raucous night in Doha ahead of World Cup ‘Battle of Britain’

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout. The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Adrian Chiles on how he cut down his drinking from 100 units a week

When Brummie broadcaster Adrian Chiles started to investigate his drinking, he was in for a rude awakening. He never thought he had a problem, going to the pub after work, downing a few pints most nights, enjoying a few glasses of wine with dinner. He wasn’t a fall-over drunk, didn’t...
newschain

Wales boss Page suggests Bale and Ramsey could be used off bench against England

Robert Page has suggested Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey could be used off the bench for Wales’ make or break World Cup clash with England. Skipper Bale and Ramsey have been Wales’ best players over the last decade or so and guided the country to the last two European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays

Christian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However, any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.
newschain

Volcano in eastern El Salvador begins to erupt

Authorities in El Salvador have warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the east of the country to be alert after it began to erupt. The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano, which is located about 83 miles (135km) east of the capital, San Salvador.
newschain

Gareth Southgate fears expectation levels could be setting Phil Foden up to fail

England manager Gareth Southgate is concerned growing expectation levels on Phil Foden could be setting him up to fail. The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games. He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran...
newschain

Call for ‘decisive action’ as report shows high stress among educational staff

Targeted funding and more efforts to improve wellbeing are needed in education according to a charity which found three quarters of staff are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector. Some 59% of all educational staff surveyed have considered quitting in the past academic year...
newschain

Sadiq Khan, Sir Chris Whitty join public health leaders for air pollution talks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty will join public health leaders on Tuesday to discuss how they can work together to tackle air pollution. It marks the first time London’s Public Health Forum has brought together senior health experts from across the capital to discuss the impact of air pollution on health.
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
newschain

Travelodge cheers record quarter and upbeat over outlook despite cost crisis

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has revealed a record third quarter thanks to a surge in bookings after it saw soaring demand from mourners following the Queen’s death. The group – which has 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain – said that by the end of the three months to September, it had already beaten the full-year result notched up in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy