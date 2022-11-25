ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thunberg joins march as Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYit5_0jNOlLfH00
World News

Hundreds of activists, including Greta Thunberg, have marched through the Swedish capital to a court to file a legal claim against the Swedish state for what they say is insufficient climate action.

More than 600 people under the age of 26 signed the 87-page document that is the basis for the claim, which was filed in the Stockholm District Court.

They want the court to rule the country has violated its citizens’ human rights with its climate policies.

Sweden has never treated the climate crisis like a crisis,” said Anton Foley, spokesman of the youth-led initiative Aurora, which prepared and filed the claim.

“Sweden is failing in its responsibility and breaking the law.”

The action comes as scientists warn chances are slipping away to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.

At a UN climate conference in Egypt earlier this month, leaders tried to keep that goal alive but did not ratchet up calls for reducing carbon emissions.

Another activist, Ida Edling, said Sweden “is pursuing a climate policy the research is very clear will contribute to a climate disaster in the future”.

In 2017, Sweden’s parliament decided that by 2045 the Scandinavian country is to have zero net emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and 100% renewable energy.

Swedish broadcaster TV4 said the government declined to comment on ongoing legal action.

Climate campaigners have launched numerous lawsuits against governments and companies in recent years – with mixed success.

In one of the most high-profile cases, Germany’s top court ruled last year the government had to adjust its climate targets to avoid unduly burdening the young.

The German government reacted by bringing forward its target for ‘net zero’ emissions by five years to 2045 and laying more ambitious near and medium-term steps to achieve that goal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nato ministers meet to drum up more aid and arms for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Nato counterparts are meeting in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country’s devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in...
newschain

China anti-lockdown protests paused as police flood city streets

There was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures on Tuesday in Beijing, with police out in force and temperatures well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures...
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave post at end of year

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal. Binotto, 53, will leave his post on December 31 following four seasons at the helm of the Italian team. Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Charles Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Andrea Agnelli among entire board of directors stepping down at Juventus

President Andrea Agnelli and the entire board of directors at Juventus have resigned following an extraordinary meeting at the Serie A club. Agnelli, who was appointed chairman of the board of directors in 2010, leaves his post at the Italian giants, who are under police investigation regarding “salary manoeuvres” of the financial years between 2019 and 2021.
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Joe Rodon ready for ‘brilliant challenge’ of marking Spurs colleague Harry Kane

Joe Rodon cannot wait for the “brilliant challenge” of tackling Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane in Wales’ make-or-break World Cup clash with England. Centre-back Rodon says he has faced England captain Kane “maybe a million times in training” but never marked him in a competitive game.
newschain

Sunak signals ‘evolutionary leap’ in British foreign policy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has offered a vision of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors like China, as he signalled an “evolutionary leap” in British foreign policy. In his first major foreign policy speech, Mr Sunak indicated to international dignitaries and business leaders on...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Israel’s Likud party signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultra-nationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews. In a sign of the prospective government’s hardline composition, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party announced that the agreement names Noam faction leader Avi Maoz...
newschain

Sadiq Khan, Sir Chris Whitty join public health leaders for air pollution talks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty will join public health leaders on Tuesday to discuss how they can work together to tackle air pollution. It marks the first time London’s Public Health Forum has brought together senior health experts from across the capital to discuss the impact of air pollution on health.
newschain

Don’t forget Ukraine ‘tragedy’ this Christmas, says Ukraine First Lady

People should not forget the war in Ukraine this Christmas, the country’s First Lady has said ahead of a speech to MPs on Tuesday. Olena Zelenska is expected to address MPs and peers on Tuesday as she visits London, days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit as Prime Minister to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
newschain

Watchdog’s music industry probe finds no competition problems

The UK’s competition watchdog has said that a concentration of power in the hands of a few music streaming services and record labels is not hurting either listeners or musicians, despite the pleas of some in the industry. The Competition and Markets Authority said that things are “good” for...
newschain

Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Great Barrier Reef status

Australia’s environment minister has said her government will lobby against Unesco adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change are outdated. Officials from the UN cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature...
newschain

Call for ‘decisive action’ as report shows high stress among educational staff

Targeted funding and more efforts to improve wellbeing are needed in education according to a charity which found three quarters of staff are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector. Some 59% of all educational staff surveyed have considered quitting in the past academic year...
newschain

Home Office looking at asylum ‘safe’ list to combat Channel crisis – report

The Government is reviewing plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle the Channel migrant crisis, it has been reported. According to The Times, Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at resurrecting a list of countries deemed by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy