ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Why do we call it Black Friday?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQWyt_0jNOlFMv00

(NEXSTAR) — Many know the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as “Black Friday,” but why?

While some social media posts attribute the day’s roots as dating back to the practice of selling off slaves the day after Thanksgiving, the Associated Press says that isn’t the case.

Instead, the term “Black Friday” is first linked to a financial crash in the late 1880s.

Two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold, which lead to a market crash on Friday, Sept. 24, 1869, according to Business Insider. The stock market dropped, foreign trade was put on hold, and farmers took a hit. The day was then dubbed “Black Friday.”

It wasn’t until the 1960s when large crowds took to the streets of Philadelphia before the annual Army-Navy game to take advantage of sales at stores that Black Friday was associated with shopping after Thanksgiving, according to the AP.

In a 1975 article from the AP, a sales manager at Gimbels department store said bus and cab drivers called the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday because of the “headaches it gives them” as police officers tried to control the crowds.

Because of the association between economic dark days and the term “black,” like Black Friday 1969, retailers tried calling the day “Big Friday,” The New York Times reports. Their efforts were futile and they later reclaimed “Black Friday,” largely because the major shopping day could boost profits out of the red.

Ever since, we have associated Black Friday with shopping. It has also given way to names for the days after it, like Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express, according to the company. Launched “in the midst of the recession,” American Express explains the day is intended to “encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

According to Reader’s Digest, the term Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 by the senior vice president of research and strategic initiatives for the National Retail Foundation. The NRF reportedly noticed a spike in online revenue and traffic on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which was believed to be caused by people shopping on their computers at work where the Internet was likely faster and their children couldn’t see what was being bought.

You can find some Black Friday deals here.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Murdaugh attorneys asking for ‘blood spatter’ evidence to be banned from trial

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking not to allow any evidence or testimony about “blood spatter” evidence connected to the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh to be allowed in court. The defense team filed a motion Wednesday claiming prosecutors and investigators […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024. The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics. “I […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100 — with live updates

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100? Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.  You can actually find impressive […]
WSAV News 3

Police arrest man with $20K worth of drugs after fifth police chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase through Savannah’s Midtown and several other neighborhoods last week. The chase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
WSAV News 3

Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
WSAV News 3

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along […]
WSAV News 3

Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers. Many shoppers are getting an early start and it’s important to be safe out there.  The Savannah Police Department suggests shoppers do the following to shop safely: Don’t leave your car unattended, even if it’s for a short […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
WSAV News 3

These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best? Click here to read the best tips and tricks for navigating Cyber Monday deals and scoring the most savings from the biggest retailers. It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber […]
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy