Up and down temperatures with an active weather pattern to close our November
It was a cloudy, cool and dreary start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky after the long holiday weekend. Even with a frontal boundary to our east and surface high pressure to the south, low clouds stuck around through the day with afternoon highs struggling into the upper 40s and low 50s. One thing we didn’t have to deal with was the wind. On Sunday we saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour at times which did a bit of damage. The nearly 3 story Christmas tree in front of the Kentucky Utilities building in Lexington was toppled by the high winds with crews having to clean-up this morning.
Kentucky weather: Drier overnight, rain returns midweek
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It has been a windy day across the state. We saw wind gusts reaching above 50 mph in some areas. Overnight Sunday the winds will begin to calm down and rain chances will be on the decrease although a shower remains possible. The start...
Severe threat continues Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning
Severe weather remains a concern for late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Chris Noles said during a conference call Monday morning that storms could form a line along a cold front, but new data was showing the possibility of singular cells out ahead of the system.
Another Big Storm System On The Way
Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
Warm Front Will Move Through Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky Sunday Morning
(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most […]
Evening weather forecast: 11/27/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 27, 2022. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 28, 2022. Hank the horse is headed to New York to support the Salvation Army. Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations. The opportunity to have parking fees...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, several hours after they crashed into power lines, causing widespread outages in the surrounding county. Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in …. Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland,...
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 28, 2022. Hank the horse is headed to New York to support the Salvation Army. Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations. The opportunity to have parking fees...
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
Holiday season creates risks of tridemic for Kentuckians
This time last year for the holidays, there was only one large public health concern, COVID. This year, there are three: COVID, flu and RSV.
After only 5 drawings, Kentucky Lottery's newest game has a jackpot winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After only five drawings, a Louisville man has become the first jackpot winner of the Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game, Kentucky 5. He won $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, lottery officials said in a press release. His ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game's jackpot.
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fayette County School Board to review safety plan
Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board meeting, school system public safety officials announced several meetings planned for next year, starting in February. Fayette County School Board to review safety plan. Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board...
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
