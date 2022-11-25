ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
MACON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection

A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County homicide suspect was found in Pickens County, Ala.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Clay County homicide, Larry Findley, was found in Pickens County this afternoon. The incident happened on Joe Myers road. Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that they are now working with Pickens County Sheriff to bring Larry Findley back to Clay County and hopefully find the motive of the homicide.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County deputies need your help to find a homicide suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County deputies need the community’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened Wednesday evening. Sheriff Eddie Scott tells WCBI that the incident happened on Joe Myers road. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a man that suffered from gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy