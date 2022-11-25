Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Upcoming adidas Shadowturf Recalls The Underrated Response Hoverturf
A little over three years ago, adidas Consortium tapped into the outdoors trend with the “Gardening Pack,” which served as the introduction for two brand new styles: the Novaturbo and the Response Hoverturf. And while both silhouettes didn’t garner much attention following their release — swiftly hitting the sale section at over 70% off — the latter is seeing a spiritual successor in this newly-surfaced Shadowturf.
sneakernews.com
Could This Be The First adidas Release In The Post-Kanye/YEEZY Era?
It’s been a tumultuous few months for adidas. Following weeks of uncertainty and careful deliberation surrounding the Three Stripes cutting ties with the entity formerly known as “Kanye West”, speculation has swirled regarding the future of Yeezy footwear. With the German-based brand’s rights to the line’s constructions confirmed, recently leaked images have us wondering if this is the first adidas silhouette after the Ye/Yeezy era?
sneakernews.com
Nicole McLaughlin Infuses The Reebok Etna Mid Into Her Club C Geo Mid Collaboration
Teased all the way back in March 2022, Nicole McLaughlin’s first collaboration with Reebok is headed our way in early December. Her love of crafting new ideas with existing components combined with a passion for the great outdoors shines through clearly with her take on the Reebok Club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok’s latest women’s exclusive silhouettes that in itself is inspired by outdoor gear. McLaughlin looks specifically to the Etna Mid to inform her design, adding key details from the mid-90s Reebok hiking shoe to this modern spin. The extended mudguard and the small vector logo immediately stand out, while Nicole’s namesake can be found on a ribboned applique at the ankle. This isn’t the first time the Etna Mid made its way onto a modern shoe; early last year, the hiking model served as the inspiration for the brand’s DMX Trail Shadow Approach.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 990v2 Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has had a stellar 2022. And while the American designer still has projects “under wraps”, his long-teased New Balance 990v2 collaboration is expected to be the next release from his collaborative catalog. The New York-native has been out-and-about with the Made In U.S.A. proposition over the...
sneakernews.com
Nike China Continues The “Naike” Tradition With The Air Pegasus ’83
Over 30 years ago one of The Swooshes Chinese factory’s tested out the look and aesthetic for a line of Swoosh-less trainers. While the trademark check quickly made its way back to rotation, the one-off samples of silhouettes has lived on in legend alongside a small cult following. In such celebratory fashion, the Beaverton-based brand has used the latter year as a reintroduction to the styles of the small-run collection, centered around the phonetic spelling of the brand in kanji, “NAI-KE”.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Expresses That “The Future Is Equal”
From their annual “Be True” collection to the brand’s equity investment in the WNBA, The Swoosh has consistently aided in drawing recognition toward the conversations and efforts surrounding both combatting social injustices and supporting equality. As such, the Beaverton-based brand has used its iconic silhouettes to further pass along the message to the masses, now centering the Nike Dunk Low in an uplifting scheme for the future of sport.
sneakernews.com
A Lunar New Year Graphic Appears On The Nike Air Huarache Craft
Each year The Swoosh pays special care to its Lunar New Year celebration, so far enacting the Chinese celebration onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW and Air Max 90 Futura. Continuing its reach across the disparate AIR-infused tooling of its extensive roster of silhouettes, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is next up to dawn the titular multi-color scheme.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Explores The Hues Of A Flower Bed
As Jordan Brand begins to ready its offerings for the Spring, the Beaverton-based brand is looking towards introspective themes to lead the upcoming releases design elements. Widely recognized for Robin Williams use of the poem in Dead Poets Society, the floral imagery of Robert Herrick’s poem To The Virgins, to Make Much of Time serves as the main inspiration for the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Floral Bed”.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 “Leap High” Is An Ode To Basketball
The Nike Air Force 1‘s official 40th anniversary is coming to a close, but Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design continues to flex its creative muscle. Recently, the model’s low-top trim emerged in a predominantly white ensemble accented with a series of basketball-related graphics and messages. Oft-imitated sole units are animated with speckled detailing that resembles past nods to spray-paint artwork. Overlays at the lateral quarter panel and across the heel introduce a refreshing update to the 40-year-old sneaker, matching the profile swooshes’ embroidered makeup. “JUST DO IT” text lands on the toe, while “LEAP HIGH” messaging appears on the medial ankle; both motivational phrases contribute to the basketball-inspired arrangement found on the unreleased Air Force 1. Lastly, branding on the top of the tongue and sock-liners round out the hoops-informed makeup with its colorful looks.
sneakernews.com
Concepts To Launch “Surreality Collection” Alongside Orange Lobster SB Dunks
Concepts’ lasting legacy in sneaker culture and Nike SB’s history is all due to a regional speciality – a lobster. The initial red and blue iterations were a straightforward yet impeccably executed homage of the lobster fishing culture, while later green and purple editions were literal blends with the mythical yellow iteration.
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Features Light Olive Exteriors
The Nike Air Huarache is no longer heralded as a go-to silhouette for many sneaker enthusiasts, but it continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of product. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design from 1991 surfaced in a mix of muted tones. Textile bases boast an off-white color scheme that complements the black-colored neoprene at the tongue well. Leather panels at the forefoot and along the profiles deviate from their surroundings in a light brownish-olive tone that’s appropriate for fall; the semi-translucent plastic heel clip follows suit. Lastly, the tried-and-proven cushioning solution underfoot favors the same off-white hue that peeks out at the toe box, mid-foot, and heel, rounding out the understated Air Huarache proposition.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled lives and breathes sneakers, amassing many of the rarest in the world. But even amongst the game-worn Jordans, it’s likely his very own collaborations rank high above the rest. The Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collection is surely up there — and come very soon, the world, too, will also be able to enjoy the pack’s various colorways.
sneakernews.com
END. Brings A Bowling Aesthetic To Their A Bathing Ape Bapesta Collaboration
Who knew that the hardwood lanes would spawn its own micro-fashion aesthetic?. Drawing upon the true Americana bowling lane look, END applies premium full grain leathers in dark green, maroon, and light cream to their milestone collaboration with A Bathing Ape and the Bapesta. The green shade sits on the outer lateral side of the shoe, while the maroon splits evenly down the middle to create a mirror-image color-blocking. The signature Bape shooting star logo also alternates inversely, while contrasting stitching in the cream tone pops against the colored panels. Gum bottoms complete the classic look, while metallic lace dubrae featuring the English retailer sit at the base.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 9060 “Ivory” Appears Before 2023
The New Balance 9060 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it already boasts a healthy roster of styles, both collaborative and otherwise. Ahead of 2023, the retro-futuristic design has emerged in a predominantly “Ivory” ensemble. Much more muted than the looks prepped by Joe...
sneakernews.com
Miami Hurricanes Colors Land On The Nike Air Huarache
The U has held a special connection with The Swoosh since the brand’s “Be True To Your School” run of Nike Dunks and Terminators. Following a full-size restock of the Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” earlier this morning, The Canes remain on the minds of those in the brand’s NSW division, now extending a team-ready Air Huarache proposition.
sneakernews.com
A Valentine’s Day Friendly Nike Air Max 90 Appears Before The Holiday
The mid-February holiday reserved for lovers, both established and aspiring, have been an opportune occasion for Nike to deliver some lovable gifting ideas. For 2023, we’re already aware of an Air Max 90 Futura “Valentine’s Day” release, but it appears that the standard model could be joining the fray as well.
Comments / 0