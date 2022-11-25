Teased all the way back in March 2022, Nicole McLaughlin’s first collaboration with Reebok is headed our way in early December. Her love of crafting new ideas with existing components combined with a passion for the great outdoors shines through clearly with her take on the Reebok Club C Geo Mid, one of Reebok’s latest women’s exclusive silhouettes that in itself is inspired by outdoor gear. McLaughlin looks specifically to the Etna Mid to inform her design, adding key details from the mid-90s Reebok hiking shoe to this modern spin. The extended mudguard and the small vector logo immediately stand out, while Nicole’s namesake can be found on a ribboned applique at the ankle. This isn’t the first time the Etna Mid made its way onto a modern shoe; early last year, the hiking model served as the inspiration for the brand’s DMX Trail Shadow Approach.

18 HOURS AGO