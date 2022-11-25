Read full article on original website
Damon Lane Bailey
Damon Lane Bailey, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence at the age of 33. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM. A native of Lexington, TN,...
Trees of Christmas event, Dec. 5-11
Manchester Parks and Recreation Department presents 2022 Trees of Christmas. This year’s theme is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World.”. The display will run December 5th – December 11th with various times through the week at Ada Wright Community Center, 328 N Woodland St. in Manchester.
Unemployment up slightly in Coffee County
Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. In October, every county in...
Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade float winners
The City of Manchester’s 2022 Christmas Parade was held Sunday, November 27th, and was a success. There were over 90 participants that made their way through the parade route. Judges had a difficult choice with so many creative participants. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme. Floats were...
Lady Raiders hammer McMinn County in revenge game
McMinn County eliminated Coffee County from the postseason last year. The Lady Raiders got at least some measure of revenge Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Vinson turned in a season-high 19-point performance and sophomore Channah Gannon had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a 82-29 throttling of the Lady Cherokees at Jim Smiddy Arena in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Coffee County gas price average drops 12 cents
Tennesseans had a little extra to be thankful for last week as gas prices continued to trend lower, falling an average of 10 cents over the course of the week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10 which is 23 cents less expensive than one month ago and only half a penny more expensive than one year ago.
Raider boys hold on late to beat Siegel, outscore Marshall Co for Saturday sweep
Coffee County’s Red Raiders led Siegel by 15 at halftime and took a 17-point lead early in the third quarter. But that all disappeared as the Stars stormed back and actually led late, but the Raiders made big plays when they needed them and escaped with a 54-53 win in the Dusty Elam Thanksgiving Classic Saturday afternoon (Nov. 26, 2022) – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Raiders boys lose late lead, fall in OT to Bearden
Two of the 8 teams that reached last year’s TSSAA State Basketball Tournament in 4A were in Manchester Friday night. The Coffee County Red Raiders held a 6 point lead over Bearden in the final minutes, but the Bulldogs hit two big 3-pointers, including a desperation banked-in long shot at the buzzer to tie the game and eventually won in overtime 61-51.
Raider boys lose second half lead, game at Blackman
Coffee County looked to be perfectly in sync Monday at Blackman. The Raiders saw a 25-17 early second half lead dissipate quickly and turn into a 49-40 overtime loss to the Blackman Blaze in Murfreesboro. The Raiders led 22-15 at the break behind 14 points from Dayne Crosslin, who finished...
