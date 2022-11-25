– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”

2 DAYS AGO