411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com
The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
411mania.com
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
411mania.com
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– The main card is over, and now it’s time for the press conference. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022 right here:
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames
– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
411mania.com
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura take on Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Konosuke Takeshita vs....
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.26.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.26.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 5. November 26th, 2022 | Akibadai Cultural Gym in Fujisawa, Kanagawa. A plan I had for today got canceled, so there was a chance I can actually...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22 – Team Damage CTRL and Team Brawling Brutes Talk War Games!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in WWE HQ as Matt Camp is joining us from Boston. He is there for Survivor Series and it seems there will be a special edition of The Bump from Boston as well.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
411mania.com
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
411mania.com
The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event
At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:. “2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”. – The...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Explains Sami Zayn’s Importance to The Bloodline, Kevin Owens’ Disloyalty
– Speaking at last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022, The Bloodline wise man Paul Heyman discussed Sami Zayn’s dynamic within the group. Below are some highlights:. Paul Heyman on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline: “The dichotomy that he has with...
